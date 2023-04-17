Mint Big Block '71 Chevy Blazer Riding on Air Suspension Is a Beautiful Rolling Sculpture

There is a thin line between getting a custom-project car right and completely sabotaging its looks. But then again, what is the point of a custom build if you are going to retain its original look? The car in question is a complete 360 transformation from the original. Think 70s GM truck hammered down to Camaro IROC-Z proportions.
With production running for 26 years (1969 to 1994), the Chevrolet K5 Blazer is SUV royalty. It was developed to satisfy a market yearning for an off-road automobile with luxury features.
The original K5 Blazer was based on the K10 pickup platform but with a shortened wheelbase. It was General Motors' answer to the Jeep CJ-5 and International Harvester Scout, which at the moment, were practical enough to drive off-road but needed to be more pleasant to drive daily.
Shawn of AutotopiaLA YouTube channel recently featured perhaps the coolest custom Chevrolet Blazer truck. The custom car, currently in a disclosed private collection, is truly incredible thanks to its flawless fabrication, big block engine, topless roof, and air suspension.
It is clearly not your conventional car. It does not come with air conditioning or a custom roof. It is a California car designed for a perfect weather day cruise.
According to Ricardo Salatino, one of the owners, this hammered truck started as a 1971 Chevy Blazer half-customized truck.
"From what I understand, it was a primer truck, didn't have anything custom done to it besides airbags," Ricardo explained.
There's no doubt that this is one of the most incredible Chevy Blazer builds we've documented so far. Compared to an original Blazer, this custom build has a flushed A-pillar and a raked windshield.
On the interior, it has a custom dash that matches the door panel. They also added sheet metal to cover the bed. Ricardo confesses the entire truck is all sheet metal (no fiberglass). They also installed Dakota Digital gauges to match the contrasting interior.
To further enhance its slammed appeal, Ricardo and his team squatted down the seats by cutting the floor. That's not all. This truck has a three-and-a-half body drop, meaning even while sitting on ride height, it still sits three and a half inches lower than a stock Blazer.
Under the hood, this customized Chevy Blazer packs a 572 big block engine making 650 hp (659 ps). It is mated to a three-speed Turbo 400 transmission to harness all that power.
As expected, it also has a custom engine bay with chrome bits and pieces to further enhance the appeal. Ricardo and his team went overkill with the brakes on this build. It packs Wilwood Brakes (6-piston at the front and 4-piston at the rear).
"I'll bet you can pull up and park in this and pull up in the Bugatti. I gotta imagine this one's getting more looks," Shawn of AutotopiaLA commented.
It might look like a show car, but Ricardo confesses it gets out on a perfect weather day. We recommend watching the video below to see it glide under the California sun.
