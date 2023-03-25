Did Anyone Say Fun-Having Off-Roader? Well, This 1969 LS-Powered Blazer Is Just That

The car scene today is filled to the brim with SUVs and trucks. They are absolutely everywhere. But, in the ‘60s, things were different. You had your trucks that prioritized utility over comfort, and SUVs didn’t exist. That said, the comfortable yet practical vehicle market started in the mid to late ‘60s, and the Chevrolet Blazer was one of the best cars to come out of that era, so let’s dive deeper.

11 photos Photo: Rustyk5/Bring a Trailer