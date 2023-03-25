Did Anyone Say Fun-Having Off-Roader? Well, This 1969 LS-Powered Blazer Is Just That

The car scene today is filled to the brim with SUVs and trucks. They are absolutely everywhere. But, in the ‘60s, things were different. You had your trucks that prioritized utility over comfort, and SUVs didn’t exist. That said, the comfortable yet practical vehicle market started in the mid to late ‘60s, and the Chevrolet Blazer was one of the best cars to come out of that era, so let’s dive deeper.
The Blazer story begins in the '60s. Back then, if you wanted a fun, outdoorsy car, your only option was the CJ5 from Jeep - and that was as comfortable as sitting in a washing machine. That said, this vehicle was selling like hotcakes, and it wasn't long before others jumped on the bandwagon.
The first manufacturer to make such a car was the International Harvester, with their Scout. Ford followed soon after with their Bronco, and seeing that, Chevy didn't waste any more time and came out with the Blazer in 1969.
The Blazer was based on the K10 truck platform, and that made it bigger than its competition. It also brought to the table a lot of luxury amenities, like air conditioning and automatic transmissions, while maintaining off-road capabilities. That made it really popular, really fast. By 1970, just one year after its debut, it was outselling the Bronco and the Scout.
The coolest thing to come out of the Blazers’ third generation was the Typhoon. It was sold under the GMC badge, but it was a Blazer through and through. The Typhoon, besides the uber-cool name, had a 4.3-liter (262 ci) turbocharged V6, enabling it to complete the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 5.3 seconds - it was beating Ferraris at that time, and I really want one.
In 1995, the Blazer got smaller, while the Tahoe became the king of the hill. The small version of the Blazer stuck around until 2005. But today, we are talking about a first generation from 1969, so let’s not waste any more time and dive right in.
The original K5 Blazer came without a roof, but customers had the option to add either a hard top or a soft top - and the one we're talking about today has the latter.
Blazer doesn’t end at a point job, though. It was stripped down to the frame, repainted, and a whole lot of parts were replaced.
Sticking to the outside just a little bit longer, you will find a set of 15-inch steel wheels with polished hubcaps and big, burly BFGoodrich tires. Complementing the gnarly tires is a 2.5-inch Offroad Design lift kit alongside Bilstein shocks and long-travel springs.
Moving on to the inside, things are just as cool. After managing to climb into the seats, you will find them to have been reupholstered, just like the rear bench. The door panels and carpets were also replaced, and they match the seats. Interior amenities are modern, with a Bluetooth RetroSound digital head unit, Alpine speakers, and a hefty subwoofer. Keeping you cool, or warm, is a VintageAir climate control.
The two-spoke steering wheel was also replaced, and it fronts a tachometer, a clock, a few additional gauges, and a 160 mph (255 kph) speedometer, which, when you’ll see what lurks under the hood, won’t seem far-fetched at all - but we’ll get to that later.
Now, I won’t tease you any longer, and we’ll get under the hood of this thing. Originally, the Chevy Blazer came with four engine options: two straight-sixes and two V8s. The most powerful option was a 350 ci (5.7-liter) V8, churning out 255 hp (228 ps). Well, this Blazer still has a 350 Vee-Eight, but not the original one, no. You guessed it, it has the all-mighty, all-conquering LS1!
Power isn't disclosed, but we know that the engine's cylinders were bored. In addition, it has forged internals and a Brian Tooley Racing camshaft. In stock form, the LS1 produces 345 hp (350 ps), which is more than enough for this SUV, but with those modifications, it must be a real reaper. Stopping power comes courtesy of Wilwood brake calipers, which are needed with all that oomph.
auction in Ankeny, Iowa. The price currently sits at 120,000 dollars with four days left on the auction. It comes with a clean Iowa title and full refurbishment photos. It also has only two miles on the brand new dash - and no, that’s not a typo, it’s just the miles it did after the refurbishment, but the total, original mileage is unknown.
This is as good as it gets when it comes to top-down off-roading fun - and I really want one to keep as a pavement princess.
