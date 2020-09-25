Rapper Future Buys Ringbrothers Chevrolet K5 Blazer Restomod With LS V8 Engine

Produced from the 1969 to 1994 model years, the K5 Blazer is SUV royalty. The pickup-based underpinnings and go-anywhere capability also make it a favorite with the restomodding scene, and the example we’ll talk about today is one of those custom-built Blazers.
Starting off with a 1971 donor vehicle, tuning shop Ringbrothers stripped everything down to the bare metal before applying British Racing Green and a little something else to create a special color. Also complemented by 3M products, the Blazer boasts 18-inch HRE wheels.
“We first started building Blazers a few years back, and they’ve really taken off in popularity since then,” declared co-owner Jim Ring. “There is no assembly line at our shop, as each build is completed by hand, bespoke to the owner’s request,” he said about Future’s new ride.
Future is an accomplished musician and producer, winning the Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 2019 for King’s Dead featuring Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. Born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn in 1983, Future specified his utility vehicle with tan leather from Upholstery Limited as well as an exhaust system from Flowmaster.
Pop the hood of the retro-modern build, and you will be treated to a crate engine with 6.2 liters of displacement and special touches such as the Ringbrothers valve covers. The small-block LS3 is cooled by Preston and lubricated by Motul, and on full song, it produces 430 HP.
Driving the wheels is the job of a 4L80-E transmission with four forward ratios, an overdriven fourth gear, and electronic controls as opposed to the Turbo-Hydramatic 400 before it. This tranny can also be found in older Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce models.
Future’s Blazer further stands out in the crowd thanks to the custom-made carbon hood, a similarly custom tailgate with integrated seating, and a JL Audio premium sound system. All told, it’s a very tasteful build.
