Radical Low-End SR1 Race Car Gets a Major Update With the XXR Performance Package

Care to guess what the largest race car maker in the UK is? Think all you like, but don't go squandering too much time on the likes of McLaren, Cosworth, or another worldwide-famous name. The answer is Radical. Not in the cutthroat, extremist, not-to-be-negotiated-with sense of the word; that is the company's name: Radical Precision Engineering (RPE), and they've been building track-focused machines for the past three decades.

8 photos Photo: Radical