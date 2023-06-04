AI-Designed Volvo EX Sports Car Concepts Range From Stylish to Quirky to SB Wagon

Artificial intelligence has been a hotly contested topic over the past few months as OpenAI's chatGPT and others have taken the world by storm. Always sensible to the latest trends, the automotive industry is also keen on adopting this novel approach across the board. Both in the real world as well as the parallel universes of CGI.
We heard that of all automakers, BMW is also keen on experimenting with artificial intelligence to design its cars – and we wouldn't be surprised if AI (which is far from perfect, by the way) does a better job than the company's human pixel masters. But, of course, the most significant impact on styling can be seen with the approach adopted by some of the automotive industry's unofficial car designers. Many of them, who are unaffiliated with any automaker, were keen to test the limits of AI with cars – sometimes achieving better results than anyone imagined while other times having a close encounter with disaster.
In our never-ending search for the latest CGI experts that are great enough to have an opinion on our wheeled passion matters, we recently came across a car design enthusiast hidden behind the midjourneycardesigner account on social media. His or her moniker is a reference to Midjourney Inc., a San Francisco-based independent research lab and its namesake generative artificial intelligence program and service. It's akin to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stable Diffusion and was unleashed upon the imaginative realm of digital car content creators less than a year ago, in July 2022.
Without even being one year old, we could say the program has come a long way with help from designers all around the world who give it "prompts" – natural language descriptions that help the AI generate images. This CGI expert, for example, is undoubtedly helping it improve the program's sports car skills, as there are numerous examples of swanky two-doors, including Dodge, Ferrari, Mazda, Infiniti, Lamborghini, or Nissan. Actually, just for fun, we also included a second post with a Stellantis two-door coupe that sure looks worthy of a futuristic interpretation of the Challenger or Charger nameplates.
On the other hand, most recently – probably influenced by the current hype surrounding Volvo's second EX-series electric vehicle (the upcoming EX30 small crossover SUV), the virtual artist prompted Midjourney to produce its interpretation of a Swedish EV sports car or grand tourer. It is something that is lacking from the Volvo stable right now, so there's the logic behind the idea. On the other hand, the interpretations are open for debate regarding actual, viable designs. Well, the author did create, with AI's help, a few options, ranging from classic yet modern depictions of grand tourers to supercar-like options and even a few Shooting Brake three-door wagon ideas. So, which one is your favorite, if any?
In our never-ending search for the latest CGI experts that are great enough to have an opinion on our wheeled passion matters, we recently came across a car design enthusiast hidden behind the midjourneycardesigner account on social media. His or her moniker is a reference to Midjourney Inc., a San Francisco-based independent research lab and its namesake generative artificial intelligence program and service. It's akin to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stable Diffusion and was unleashed upon the imaginative realm of digital car content creators less than a year ago, in July 2022.
Without even being one year old, we could say the program has come a long way with help from designers all around the world who give it "prompts" – natural language descriptions that help the AI generate images. This CGI expert, for example, is undoubtedly helping it improve the program's sports car skills, as there are numerous examples of swanky two-doors, including Dodge, Ferrari, Mazda, Infiniti, Lamborghini, or Nissan. Actually, just for fun, we also included a second post with a Stellantis two-door coupe that sure looks worthy of a futuristic interpretation of the Challenger or Charger nameplates.
On the other hand, most recently – probably influenced by the current hype surrounding Volvo's second EX-series electric vehicle (the upcoming EX30 small crossover SUV), the virtual artist prompted Midjourney to produce its interpretation of a Swedish EV sports car or grand tourer. It is something that is lacking from the Volvo stable right now, so there's the logic behind the idea. On the other hand, the interpretations are open for debate regarding actual, viable designs. Well, the author did create, with AI's help, a few options, ranging from classic yet modern depictions of grand tourers to supercar-like options and even a few Shooting Brake three-door wagon ideas. So, which one is your favorite, if any?