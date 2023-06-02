Unofficial 2024 Lexus TX Presentation Shows All 6-Seat Goodies From Inside-Out

Not long now and the premium Japanese automaker Lexus will fulfill its duty for the year – a couple of all-new (one is a 'first-ever') introductions are waiting around the corner to join the crossover and SUV party – aka the 2024 Lexus TX and GX.
Fans of the luxury arm of Toyota can recognize what the GX fuss is all about easily. This is because they already know – from official teasers and the rumor mill – what parts of the 2024 Lexus GX looks like, and mainly how the posh body-on-frame SUV will perform with the new design inside and out, additional comfort features, more tech and safety features, all underpinned by the TNGA-F platform.
What the whisperers cannot decide is whether we should trust them in believing the 2024 GX, the third by its name, will employ a shorter version of the Toyota New Global Architecture and side with the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck or continue on the same path as before – when it fulfilled (smaller) full-size SUV duty alongside the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Anyway, one thing is for sure – all the details will (hopefully) be revealed on June 8 at 8:00 PM Eastern time (8:00 AM Western). And it is not coming alone for the SUV party – instead, it will be joined during the same event by the all-new, first-ever 2024 Lexus TX.
The latter is a fresh introduction as far as the premium Japanese automaker is concerned – as a substitute for the retired RX-L. But Toyota fans will say it's more of the same with the 2024 Grand Highlander because they're twins. There is nothing wrong about that, given the six, seven, and eight-seat possibilities of hauling families and lots of stuff with this new elongated-wheelbase crossover SUV.
But how about those folks too impatient to wait just a few more days? Well, no worries, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has them covered with help from the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the (CGI) TX action occurs. Thus, after the resident pixel master strived to show the 2024 Lexus TX in solitude and even threw in a hypothetical comparison with the 2024 Grand Highlander, it's time to see the upcoming crossover SUV from the inside out.
As always, the unofficial digital project must be treated with a healthy dose of salt. But do remember that Lexus has already teased the Lexus GX and TX on several occasions, and during one of those instances, it also showed a couple of glimpses from the TX cockpit – including the six-seat arrangement and a snippet of what to expect when riding up front. And, of course, the channel didn't forget to spice up the virtual presentation with a new reel of unofficial interior colors.
