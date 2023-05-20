2024 Lexus GX and Nissan Patrol Warrior Feel Digitally Ready for the Toughest Trails

Passenger cars have taken hit after hit these past few years in the face of increased crossover, SUV, and truck hype. And if you need just one example, look no further than Japanese automakers Lexus or Nissan.
Toyota is well beloved due to its balanced strategy regarding the importance of passenger cars and high riders. But if you look at the mix for North America over the past few months, the scales might start tipping towards the side of CUVs, SUVs, and trucks. Recently, even the S235 Crown morphed into a quirky crossover-style sedan. At the same time, the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' is outnumbered and outmatched, even in Prime plug-in hybrid form, by the likes of the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, the 362-hp Grand Highlander Hybrid Max, or the upcoming 2024 Tacoma, plus the adventurous Trailhunter trims.
Suppose you also add the Lexus luxury division. In that case, the situation becomes quite grim for passenger cars, as the latest (teased) novelties from the premium side of the equation revolve around the incoming 2024 Lexus TX sibling of the Grand Highlander and the third-generation Lexus GX full-size off-road SUV that will also set the tone for the next installment of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, for sure. Naturally, that has attracted much attention everywhere, including the real world and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Speaking of the latter, the 2024 Lexus GX teaser naturally triggered some chain reactions in the parallel universes of 'imagination land.' And the latest to take matters into their hands – or, instead, at the tip of their CGI brushes, are the good folks over at the MV Auto channel on YouTube. So, after also covering the subject of the 2024 Lexus TX, they are now onto the hypothetical styling of the 2024 Lexus GX off-roader, a model that most likely will share a lot of traits with both the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser and the J310 Lexus LX flagship.
That means, of course, the TNGA-F platform for GX, along with the loss of the V8 powertrain. In return, we expect a natural mix of V6 and hybrid options, possibly mirroring the same options as the upcoming 2024 Lexus LX. On the other hand, you may want something different than a full-size luxury off-roader to go about your business in the wilderness. Well, if you live in the Land Down Under – aka Australia – that should not be a problem if you have a little patience for Premcar and Nissan to reveal the sixth-generation Y62 Patrol Warrior.
If not, then perhaps the resident pixel master from the Halo oto channel on YouTube can provide some relief in the latest CGI video feature. Of course, it is drenched in off-road-focused accessories, but the author was also keen to showcase a few ritzy color options. So, which one is you pick - America's freshly posh 2024 Lexus GX or the Aussie-dwelling 2025 Nissan Patrol Warrior by Premcar?
