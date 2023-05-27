Imagined 2025 Toyota Camry 'XV80' Feels Like a Cooler and Nimbler Crown x Prius

Presented to the world as a compact car back in 1982, Toyota's Camry nameplate has evolved across the span of no less than eight generations just when considering the global versions. And it will continue to do so because the Japanese automaker has great faith in its sales prowess and survival tenacity.
Initially of a 'narrow-body' compact size, Toyota's popular Camry evolved into the mid-size segment with a wider demeanor since 1991, thus becoming the company's second "world car" after the best-selling Corolla. Over the years, it has also represented the perfect compromise between Corolla's compactness and the higher costs associated with the larger Avalon or Crown models. And, of course, it has also been a darling of the US market for decades.
That was all until the hype surrounding everything related to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks gained speed and made many passenger car nameplates obsolete in just a few years. Although traditionally beloved by customers, not many classic four-door sedans have survived the purge these days, and the 2023 Camry represents a discrete presence on the market from an MSRP of $26,320 or $28,655 if you would rather park the Camry Hybrid in front of the house on the driveway.
Well, Toyota still has faith in its fame and fortunes, so it is keeping it in the family of cars alongside the Corolla sedan, Prius 'Hybrid Reborn,' hydrogen-powered Mirai, and the returning S235 sixteenth generation Crown crossover-style sedan. Naturally, logic dictates that when the Japanese automaker starts gearing up for the introduction of the ninth international Camry (potentially with the code XV80), its designers will try to persuade customers of close relationships with the latest releases from the family.
The same applies across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. Over there, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has again taken up the task of revealing the all-new Camry - in CGI. By the way, the last time he used his digital skills to imagine the next generation of the successful mid-size sedan, it was a far cry from anything Toyota had in the range at the moment, now the pixel master has turned both to the S235 Crown and XW60 Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' for inspiration.
As such, the resulting unofficial Toyota Camry CGI feels like a smaller and nimbler version of the Crown that was mated with the little Prius more than anything else – primarily thanks to the closely-related depiction of the front fascia that combines elements from both, the semi-liftback profile, and the raised rear end that also houses a nice, sporty diffuser with centrally-located twin exhaust pipes. Anyway, as always, do take all this with a healthy dose of salt – the spy debut of all-new Camry prototypes has not brought forth any design details so far.
That was all until the hype surrounding everything related to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks gained speed and made many passenger car nameplates obsolete in just a few years. Although traditionally beloved by customers, not many classic four-door sedans have survived the purge these days, and the 2023 Camry represents a discrete presence on the market from an MSRP of $26,320 or $28,655 if you would rather park the Camry Hybrid in front of the house on the driveway.
Well, Toyota still has faith in its fame and fortunes, so it is keeping it in the family of cars alongside the Corolla sedan, Prius 'Hybrid Reborn,' hydrogen-powered Mirai, and the returning S235 sixteenth generation Crown crossover-style sedan. Naturally, logic dictates that when the Japanese automaker starts gearing up for the introduction of the ninth international Camry (potentially with the code XV80), its designers will try to persuade customers of close relationships with the latest releases from the family.
The same applies across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. Over there, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has again taken up the task of revealing the all-new Camry - in CGI. By the way, the last time he used his digital skills to imagine the next generation of the successful mid-size sedan, it was a far cry from anything Toyota had in the range at the moment, now the pixel master has turned both to the S235 Crown and XW60 Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' for inspiration.
As such, the resulting unofficial Toyota Camry CGI feels like a smaller and nimbler version of the Crown that was mated with the little Prius more than anything else – primarily thanks to the closely-related depiction of the front fascia that combines elements from both, the semi-liftback profile, and the raised rear end that also houses a nice, sporty diffuser with centrally-located twin exhaust pipes. Anyway, as always, do take all this with a healthy dose of salt – the spy debut of all-new Camry prototypes has not brought forth any design details so far.