Would a New Buick Roadmaster Be the Station Wagon America Needs?

While most car people remember the last generation of the '90s as far as the Buick Roadmaster is concerned, the company first used the moniker back in the mid-1930s. That is when they added names to their entire lineup to celebrate technical and design advancements over the older models.
The Roadmaster lived through seven generations until 1958 when production ended altogether. The final iteration was built at different factories throughout the United States, including Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Kansas, New Jersey, California, and Delaware. It was related to the era's Buick Limited, Super, Cadillac Series 82, and Oldsmobile 98. Power came from a 6.2L V8 connected to a two-speed automatic transmission.
From 1970 until 1990, its successor was the Electra bar a nameplate revival attempt that occurred in 1984, when the sixth generation entered production in Missouri. It came in two body styles, a four-door sedan, and a two-door coupe, had a wheelbase almost as long as the modern-day's BMW 3 Series, and was offered with two gasoline engines and a diesel. These comprised the 3.0 and 3.8 V6 units and the 4.3L V6 when it came to the oil-burning mill. The sole transmission was a four-speed auto. Production ceased altogether in 1990, and that's when they bid farewell to the moniker.
Nevertheless, over the last three decades, there have been countless rumors about Buick bringing back the Roadmaster. And by now, it's obvious that they are not interested in that, not when it comes to America anyway, as their current lineup comprises only crossovers. That said, if the GM-owned brand suddenly decided to bring back the Roadmaster from the dead, it would probably be for a new high-riding vehicle. And since it would need to stay on the competitive side of its respective segment until the next decade, it would likely feature some electrification or perhaps a battery-electric powertrain.
With these remarks off our chest, it's now time to put the spotlight on Fantasy Land yet again, which is where the pictured Buick Roadmaster lives. It has jlord8 on Instagram behind it, and it is a very appealing station wagon proposal. The digital illustration was based on the Regal, and it kind of looks like a modern-day Ford Fusion. The car is presented in a dark red hue with chrome trim and shiny alloys, and it displays the Avenir logo on the front door, suggesting that it is in a range-topping flavor. The rendering artist went as far as pretending it has an all-wheel-drive system and a supercharged V8 under the hood.
We're fans of the styling and layout and think it would sell to the right crowd. But would you be ready to kick that crossover out of bed for it?
From 1970 until 1990, its successor was the Electra bar a nameplate revival attempt that occurred in 1984, when the sixth generation entered production in Missouri. It came in two body styles, a four-door sedan, and a two-door coupe, had a wheelbase almost as long as the modern-day's BMW 3 Series, and was offered with two gasoline engines and a diesel. These comprised the 3.0 and 3.8 V6 units and the 4.3L V6 when it came to the oil-burning mill. The sole transmission was a four-speed auto. Production ceased altogether in 1990, and that's when they bid farewell to the moniker.
Nevertheless, over the last three decades, there have been countless rumors about Buick bringing back the Roadmaster. And by now, it's obvious that they are not interested in that, not when it comes to America anyway, as their current lineup comprises only crossovers. That said, if the GM-owned brand suddenly decided to bring back the Roadmaster from the dead, it would probably be for a new high-riding vehicle. And since it would need to stay on the competitive side of its respective segment until the next decade, it would likely feature some electrification or perhaps a battery-electric powertrain.
With these remarks off our chest, it's now time to put the spotlight on Fantasy Land yet again, which is where the pictured Buick Roadmaster lives. It has jlord8 on Instagram behind it, and it is a very appealing station wagon proposal. The digital illustration was based on the Regal, and it kind of looks like a modern-day Ford Fusion. The car is presented in a dark red hue with chrome trim and shiny alloys, and it displays the Avenir logo on the front door, suggesting that it is in a range-topping flavor. The rendering artist went as far as pretending it has an all-wheel-drive system and a supercharged V8 under the hood.
We're fans of the styling and layout and think it would sell to the right crowd. But would you be ready to kick that crossover out of bed for it?