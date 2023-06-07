All-New 2025 BMW i5 Touring Will Spearhead New Era of Uber-Practical EVs

When you think about newcomers in the battery-electric segment, you need to consider how this so-called EV revolution caught everyone by surprise. Not all carmakers went about electrifying their portfolio the same way. Some focused on city cars, others on premium/luxury models, whereas most mainstream brands went all-in on crossovers.
Very few even brought up station wagons, with regards to battery-electric power, so it’s not as if we’ve been counting the seconds until this segment becomes saturated with them. Porsche did get their foot through the door nicely with the Taycan Cross Turismo, but seeing as how that’s a $100k+ car, it’s not exactly what you might call a mainstream offering.
Actually, do you know who got the ball rolling on this? It was MG Motors with the MG5 EV, billed the world’s first fully electric Estate car. Unfortunately, it’s not available in the U.S. and you probably wouldn’t want it anyway, seeing as how it’s better suited for Europe.
This brings us to the all-new 2024 BMW 5 Series and its i5 equivalent, which will spawn a Touring (wagon) variant possibly as soon as later this year – more likely sometime in 2025.
As soon as the real 2024 5er was unveiled, digital artists wasted no time in rendering their own take on what a Touring variant might look like, and the one we’re showing you here is no different. It might even be the most accurate, featuring an M Sport exterior package on top of the “entry-level” i5 eDrive40 specification.
You can obviously hold out for the more powerful i5 M60 Touring version, which will pack 590 hp and will likely need around 3.7 seconds to get from zero to 60 mph. Let’s call this 'Plan A.'
Plan 'B' would be to opt for Audi’s all-new, all-electric A6 e-tron model, which will be available in Avant (wagon) form and will also hit dealerships sometime next year. It likely won’t look as aggressive as the A6 e-tron Concept, but it should still appeal to buyers who like their cars to appear properly modern, if not futuristic.
Other premium or borderline premium future alternatives include the Mercedes EQE Shooting Break (reportedly on its way), the VW ID.7 Tourer, and possibly even an all-electric variant of the next-gen Volvo V90.
We can already tell you that this spec is good for 335 horsepower and up to 295 miles (475 km) of range, as far as the sedan model is concerned – which, by the way, is priced from $68,800 in the United States. In a straight line, the i5 eDrive40 sedan will hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 5.7 seconds, and we can expect pretty much the same from the Touring variant. Such numbers are more than decent.
What are my options?
