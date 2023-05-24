2024 BMW i5 Starts at $67,795 in the US, Promises Up to 295 Miles EPA Range

BMW just launched the eighth-generation 5 Series Sedan in the global markets, and for the first time, it will have an all-electric variant, the i5. Two versions of the electric sedan will be available at launch in the US, with prices starting at $67,795 and an estimated EPA range of up to 295 miles.
The G60 generation of the BMW 5 Series will land at dealerships in the US in October 2023 with four configurations, including the two all-electric variants of the BMW i5. For the ICE crowd, the 5 Series Sedan will start with the trusted four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine of the 530i and 530i xDrive, which delivers 255 horsepower. One month later, a more powerful 3.0-liter inline-six engine will be introduced as the 540i xDrive, with 375 horsepower. Still, all eyes are on the all-electric BMW i5, which will carry the 5 Series into the future.
The first thing to notice is that BMW followed the success recipe of the BMW i4/4 Series, offering a unified design and engineering, despite the striking differences between the two models. The BMW 5 Series and the i5 share the same CLAR platform, which offers enough flexibility for the task. The design also makes it more difficult to tell the two models apart. People should be happy that the latest iteration of the iconic kidney grille is not as outrageous as it was, especially with the aforementioned i4/4 Series models.
The BMW i5 is powered by BMW's five-generation eDrive technology, which uses current-excited synchronous motors. This allows it to eliminate the rare-earth materials required for magnetic components. The electric motor in the BMW i5 eDrive40 delivers 335 horsepower, enough to sprint from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.7 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 120 mph (193 kph).
Regardless of the power configuration, the i5 features an 84.3-kWh battery pack composed of four modules with 72 battery cells and three modules with twelve cells. The battery allows the i5 eDrive40 to travel up to 295 miles on a charge, while the spiced-up M60 xDrive has an estimated EPA range of 295 miles. The Max Range mode extends the range by 25%, but the speed is limited to 56 mph (90 kph) to conserve energy.
BMW says a third powertrain configuration for the i5 will come next year. Based on rumors, it will be called i5 xDrive40, so it will be a dual-motor variant delivering less power. The Combined Charging Unit in the BMW i5 enables Level 2 AC charging up to 11 kW. DC Fast Charging option allows up to 205 kW of power for a top-up from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. First-time owners of the new BMW i5 receive two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast-charging locations.
The BMW i5 comes packed with features, making it a compelling proposition. The electric executive sedan features heat pump technology, boosting efficiency during cold winter drives. The BMW i5 also comes with rear-axle air suspension as standard and offers the latest BMW driver assistance systems. The most advanced is the new Highway Assistant, which includes an Active Lane Change option that can be controlled by looking in the appropriate side mirror.
The BMW 5 Series has an MSRP that starts at $58,895 for the 530i variant. The all-electric BMW i5 is very competitively priced, at $67,795 for the i5 eDrive40. The range-topping i5 M60 xDrive sells for $85,095, which is almost $3,400 less than the Tesla Model S. Elon Musk's luxury sedan offers more equipment, better range, and better performance. However, many consider it inferior to the BMW in terms of build quality.
The first thing to notice is that BMW followed the success recipe of the BMW i4/4 Series, offering a unified design and engineering, despite the striking differences between the two models. The BMW 5 Series and the i5 share the same CLAR platform, which offers enough flexibility for the task. The design also makes it more difficult to tell the two models apart. People should be happy that the latest iteration of the iconic kidney grille is not as outrageous as it was, especially with the aforementioned i4/4 Series models.
The BMW i5 is powered by BMW's five-generation eDrive technology, which uses current-excited synchronous motors. This allows it to eliminate the rare-earth materials required for magnetic components. The electric motor in the BMW i5 eDrive40 delivers 335 horsepower, enough to sprint from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.7 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 120 mph (193 kph).
People looking for the absolute 5-Series performance should consider the i5 M60 xDrive, which offers a dual-motor configuration. The rear motor is the same as in the i5 eDrive40, but it gets a jolt from the second, front e-motor delivering an additional 257 horsepower for a total of 590 horsepower. This allows it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, while the maximum speed is limited to 143 mph (230 kph) when equipped with performance tires.
Regardless of the power configuration, the i5 features an 84.3-kWh battery pack composed of four modules with 72 battery cells and three modules with twelve cells. The battery allows the i5 eDrive40 to travel up to 295 miles on a charge, while the spiced-up M60 xDrive has an estimated EPA range of 295 miles. The Max Range mode extends the range by 25%, but the speed is limited to 56 mph (90 kph) to conserve energy.
BMW says a third powertrain configuration for the i5 will come next year. Based on rumors, it will be called i5 xDrive40, so it will be a dual-motor variant delivering less power. The Combined Charging Unit in the BMW i5 enables Level 2 AC charging up to 11 kW. DC Fast Charging option allows up to 205 kW of power for a top-up from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. First-time owners of the new BMW i5 receive two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast-charging locations.
The BMW i5 comes packed with features, making it a compelling proposition. The electric executive sedan features heat pump technology, boosting efficiency during cold winter drives. The BMW i5 also comes with rear-axle air suspension as standard and offers the latest BMW driver assistance systems. The most advanced is the new Highway Assistant, which includes an Active Lane Change option that can be controlled by looking in the appropriate side mirror.
The BMW 5 Series has an MSRP that starts at $58,895 for the 530i variant. The all-electric BMW i5 is very competitively priced, at $67,795 for the i5 eDrive40. The range-topping i5 M60 xDrive sells for $85,095, which is almost $3,400 less than the Tesla Model S. Elon Musk's luxury sedan offers more equipment, better range, and better performance. However, many consider it inferior to the BMW in terms of build quality.