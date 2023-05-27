2024 BMW i5 Configurator Goes Online in the UK, Here's What's Worth Choosing

We have a brand-new 5 Series, folks! Like its big brother, the 7 Series, it has an all-electric version and boasts a high-tech interior. However, the new generation leaves many wondering about the exterior design choices. But no matter how you feel about it, we now get a good look at the customizing experience. Here's what we've discovered while building our own 2024 BMW i5.
Instead of looking like the vehicle meant for middle management and well-off families that don't want an SUV to travel around, the eighth generation of the 5 Series joined this world as a mere competitor for the likes of the Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E Class, Cadillac CT5, Volvo S90, and Genesis G80.
But if it's one thing we learned about recent BMWs is that one should refrain from passing judgment before the newest vehicles have a chance at proving themselves in the wild. Time is not stopping. The older we get, the more we tend to remain somewhat conservative regarding personal design taste and powertrain preferences. The uncomfortable truth for many is that things will change no matter what happens. You and I might not like what's happening in the automotive space today. But if we're to remain true to our nature as human beings, then we must remember that we have the power to adapt and continue growing no matter when such a challenge is presented.
Now that we have gotten rid of preconceptions and cleared our minds let's jump into the world of the all-new BMW 5 Series. It's a necessary evolution, but let's see what you can get for giving the Bavarians your hard-earned money.
There wasn't an all-electric production 5 Series until now. All America got with the seventh generation was the 530e – a plug-in hybrid. That had an MSRP of $59,900. But the all-new i5 doesn't need any gas and has a starting cost of $67,795 in the US. Is the hike warranted? Well, we will find out. Let's see just how expensive it can get in the UK by picking the right add-ons.
The two choices we have in front of us at the time of writing are the i5 40 eDrive M Sport and the i5 40 eDrive M Sport Pro. They do not come with any technical differences whatsoever. Back in my day, all you needed to identify the drivetrain of a BMW were three numbers and a letter. What was wrong with the 530i designation, right? I'm just joking here. But we might have to get used to these new naming strategies to keep up with BMW's clever marketing shenanigans.
We're not ready to spare a single cent, so we pick the i5 40 eDrive M Sport Pro. That's £77,105 ($95,194) already! Don't be sad or scared. As you can see, there's a difference between the American and the British MSRPs. But it would be best if you remembered that the American price doesn't include tax, while the British one has the value-added tax (VAT).
According to the Bavarians, the maximum charging rate peaks at 205 kW. However, the owner can still replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes at a working and compatible DC fast charger. Otherwise, AC charging is the other option that can take around eight and a half hours when connected to a BMW Wallbox.
With a front side view that reminds us of the 2 Series Gran Coupe or the 2014 Kia Cadenza, the i5 we've selected comes as standard with 20-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights with darkened (Individual Shadow) housings, ambient lighting, black headlining, the IconicSounds made by Hans Zimmer, the Connected Package Professional, two charging cables, heated front seats with lumbar support, Harman Kardon sound system, exterior trim in gloss black (Shadowline), M Sport brakes and steering wheel, Parking Assistant, a digital key and wireless charging for those sitting in the front. Now, the price starts to make sense. This M Sport Pro pack adds quite a lot of useful and cool features.
But it's not enough for our i5, so we add the Phytonic Blue metallic color for £900 ($1,111) and the darker 939M wheels for £500 ($617) because they just look better for this build. The blacked-out window trim and the piano black side skirt give the sedan a sporty yet elegant look, and the wheels complete the whole package.
The interior trim must also complement this futuristic interior, so we chose the open-pored dark silver accent combined with fine-wood trim in Grey Blue Ash. It tricks your mind by making the dashboard look slimmer and allowing the very interesting "Interaction Bar" to play a better role design-wise.
Normally, that would be it if we decided to stop and order the car. However, everyone knows that a BMW isn't a BMW without paying for a couple of extra options. So, we selected the Comfort Plus Pack (£5,000/$6,173), the tinted glass (£470/$580), the towbar (£1,200/$1,482), the panoramic sunroof that surprisingly does not open (£1,600/$1,975), and the adaptive suspension which includes integral active steering (£2,400/$2,963).
We didn't tick the box for the Technology Pack or the Technology Plus Pack because this doesn't enable hands-free driving, and the interior camera it encompasses feels a bit intrusive.
We would have ticked the box for the Live Cockpit Pro, which includes the Head-Up Display (HUD) and augmented navigation, but BMW decided to make it a part of the Technology, Technology Plus, and Ultimate Packs. Picking it would have meant that we could not avoid the interior camera.
Our 2024 BMW i5 40 eDrive M Sport Pro with a rear end that gives off too many Toyota Camry vibes ended up costing £91,275 ($112,688). It seems a bit excessive, but BMW is known to apply generous discounts to its cars from time to time. It may not be the case right now, but we may see lower prices at UK dealerships in two or three years.
Although it is unfair to compare it with a Tesla Model S because the 5 Series boasts superior build and material quality, it does, however, warrant the thought when you see that the Bavarians managed to give this rear-wheel-drive electric vehicle an ideal range of 352 mi. Meanwhile, the Model S comes with an extra motor in the front which means it is all-wheel drive and boasts a WLTP range of 394 mi (634 km). It can also run from zero to 62 mph in nearly half the time it takes the i5 to reach the same speed from a standstill. And let's not forget the Supercharger network because it's a huge perk for Tesla owners and other EV drivers who can replenish their batteries using one of these stalls and an adapter.
The now Texas-based automaker left right-hand-drive markets without new Model S and Model X units, which is a shame for other countries like Japan or Australia. But in the U.S., the i5 might have a lot of work to do if it wants to convince people to give up on great engines like the in-line six-cylinder or the V8.
We'll see if the i5 will become a real danger to the Model S or the EQE. Or will Americans agree with my colleague who said the all-electric Bimmer is now about less swag and more brag? We'll let you decide with your wallet.
But if it's one thing we learned about recent BMWs is that one should refrain from passing judgment before the newest vehicles have a chance at proving themselves in the wild. Time is not stopping. The older we get, the more we tend to remain somewhat conservative regarding personal design taste and powertrain preferences. The uncomfortable truth for many is that things will change no matter what happens. You and I might not like what's happening in the automotive space today. But if we're to remain true to our nature as human beings, then we must remember that we have the power to adapt and continue growing no matter when such a challenge is presented.
Now that we have gotten rid of preconceptions and cleared our minds let's jump into the world of the all-new BMW 5 Series. It's a necessary evolution, but let's see what you can get for giving the Bavarians your hard-earned money.
As things have happened lately, BMW USA is not among the first to give customers access to the configurator of a brand-new vehicle. We've been on the lookout, and the first BMW subsidiary to do so was the one in Sweden. However, the Swedish market is very different from the American one. But the British one isn't! They even started to like and import pickup trucks like the F-150! So, let's dive in and see what we can play with.
Discovering the all-new i5
There wasn't an all-electric production 5 Series until now. All America got with the seventh generation was the 530e – a plug-in hybrid. That had an MSRP of $59,900. But the all-new i5 doesn't need any gas and has a starting cost of $67,795 in the US. Is the hike warranted? Well, we will find out. Let's see just how expensive it can get in the UK by picking the right add-ons.
The two choices we have in front of us at the time of writing are the i5 40 eDrive M Sport and the i5 40 eDrive M Sport Pro. They do not come with any technical differences whatsoever. Back in my day, all you needed to identify the drivetrain of a BMW were three numbers and a letter. What was wrong with the 530i designation, right? I'm just joking here. But we might have to get used to these new naming strategies to keep up with BMW's clever marketing shenanigans.
We're not ready to spare a single cent, so we pick the i5 40 eDrive M Sport Pro. That's £77,105 ($95,194) already! Don't be sad or scared. As you can see, there's a difference between the American and the British MSRPs. But it would be best if you remembered that the American price doesn't include tax, while the British one has the value-added tax (VAT).
Our 2024 BMW i5 40 eDrive M Sport Pro is a rear-wheel-drive sedan that boasts 340 hp. Theoretically, this should propel it from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in six seconds. The maximum WLTP range is 352 mi (566 km) thanks to the single rear-mounted motor layout and the 81.2-kWh usable battery. This number is only relevant in a best-case scenario, so you must adjust your expectations depending on the weather or driving style.
According to the Bavarians, the maximum charging rate peaks at 205 kW. However, the owner can still replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes at a working and compatible DC fast charger. Otherwise, AC charging is the other option that can take around eight and a half hours when connected to a BMW Wallbox.
Don't reminisce
With a front side view that reminds us of the 2 Series Gran Coupe or the 2014 Kia Cadenza, the i5 we've selected comes as standard with 20-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights with darkened (Individual Shadow) housings, ambient lighting, black headlining, the IconicSounds made by Hans Zimmer, the Connected Package Professional, two charging cables, heated front seats with lumbar support, Harman Kardon sound system, exterior trim in gloss black (Shadowline), M Sport brakes and steering wheel, Parking Assistant, a digital key and wireless charging for those sitting in the front. Now, the price starts to make sense. This M Sport Pro pack adds quite a lot of useful and cool features.
But it's not enough for our i5, so we add the Phytonic Blue metallic color for £900 ($1,111) and the darker 939M wheels for £500 ($617) because they just look better for this build. The blacked-out window trim and the piano black side skirt give the sedan a sporty yet elegant look, and the wheels complete the whole package.
A BMW 5 Series owner would most likely want to feel extra comfortable in their new all-electric ride, so we decided to go with the Copper Brown/Atlas Grey Merino leather for the upholstery. It's not black, but it's not white or beige either. This £2,100 ($2,593) option allows the cabin to interact better with your eyes and may give the passengers an improved luxury impression.
The interior trim must also complement this futuristic interior, so we chose the open-pored dark silver accent combined with fine-wood trim in Grey Blue Ash. It tricks your mind by making the dashboard look slimmer and allowing the very interesting "Interaction Bar" to play a better role design-wise.
Normally, that would be it if we decided to stop and order the car. However, everyone knows that a BMW isn't a BMW without paying for a couple of extra options. So, we selected the Comfort Plus Pack (£5,000/$6,173), the tinted glass (£470/$580), the towbar (£1,200/$1,482), the panoramic sunroof that surprisingly does not open (£1,600/$1,975), and the adaptive suspension which includes integral active steering (£2,400/$2,963).
We didn't tick the box for the Technology Pack or the Technology Plus Pack because this doesn't enable hands-free driving, and the interior camera it encompasses feels a bit intrusive.
We would have ticked the box for the Live Cockpit Pro, which includes the Head-Up Display (HUD) and augmented navigation, but BMW decided to make it a part of the Technology, Technology Plus, and Ultimate Packs. Picking it would have meant that we could not avoid the interior camera.
The Parking Assistant Pro allows the owner to park the car using the phone while sitting outside, near it. Sadly, it's also part of the pack which adds the interior camera. We didn't choose it.
At some point, it might make sense
Our 2024 BMW i5 40 eDrive M Sport Pro with a rear end that gives off too many Toyota Camry vibes ended up costing £91,275 ($112,688). It seems a bit excessive, but BMW is known to apply generous discounts to its cars from time to time. It may not be the case right now, but we may see lower prices at UK dealerships in two or three years.
Although it is unfair to compare it with a Tesla Model S because the 5 Series boasts superior build and material quality, it does, however, warrant the thought when you see that the Bavarians managed to give this rear-wheel-drive electric vehicle an ideal range of 352 mi. Meanwhile, the Model S comes with an extra motor in the front which means it is all-wheel drive and boasts a WLTP range of 394 mi (634 km). It can also run from zero to 62 mph in nearly half the time it takes the i5 to reach the same speed from a standstill. And let's not forget the Supercharger network because it's a huge perk for Tesla owners and other EV drivers who can replenish their batteries using one of these stalls and an adapter.
The now Texas-based automaker left right-hand-drive markets without new Model S and Model X units, which is a shame for other countries like Japan or Australia. But in the U.S., the i5 might have a lot of work to do if it wants to convince people to give up on great engines like the in-line six-cylinder or the V8.
We'll see if the i5 will become a real danger to the Model S or the EQE. Or will Americans agree with my colleague who said the all-electric Bimmer is now about less swag and more brag? We'll let you decide with your wallet.