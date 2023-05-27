2024 BMW i5 Configurator Goes Online in the UK, Here's What's Worth Choosing

We have a brand-new 5 Series, folks! Like its big brother, the 7 Series, it has an all-electric version and boasts a high-tech interior. However, the new generation leaves many wondering about the exterior design choices. But no matter how you feel about it, we now get a good look at the customizing experience. Here's what we've discovered while building our own 2024 BMW i5.

14 photos Photo: BMW UK / autoevolution edit