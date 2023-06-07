$11K for a '73 Charger SE With a Unique Sunroof and Plenty of Delicacies at the V8 End

The Charger became an international superstar when Steve McQueen chased one in Bullitt. The legend has it that the Mopar was too fast for the Mustang. In Hollywood fashion, the baddies in the Dodge had to slow down to give the Ford a fighting chance. Dodge changed generations for the emblematic muscle car in 1971, giving it a completely new styling – some argue the best of all Chargers ever.

10 photos Photo: Instagram/@classicamericancars4sale