Check Out This 19-Year-Old's Daily Driven $4,000,000 Koenigsegg Regera Supercar

James Lucas Condon, aka TheStradman, has been on an epic road trip with his white MK4 Toyota Supra. He started in Miami, and is currently in Dallas, Texas, on his way to Salt Lake City, Utah. He is here to see Gage Gillean, a 19-year old who daily drives a $4,000,000 Koenigsegg Regera, a Ferrari LaFerrari and a Pagani Huayra.
The Swedish-built Koenigsegg Regera is the cutting edge of go-fast tech. It’s a masterpiece and the definition of what a hyper-powerful powertrain is capable of. While performance is at the top of its spec sheet, its interior is equally impressive, with luxury trims you wouldn’t usually find in a 1,500 HP car.
Unfortunately, the Koenigsegg Regera is a limited production hypercar of 80 units - you’ll not only need to be rich but also influential to get your hands on this rocket speed car. That, plus, they couldn’t trust any Tom, Dick, and Harry with that kind of power.
Well, a 19-year old owns this $4,000,000 hypercar, and Condon makes a valid point. Every day he wakes up, he has to make that daunting decision of what car he’ll be driving to work..err, coffee shop. The Pagani Huayra, LaFerrari or the Koenigsegg Regera—talk about ultra-rich problems.
Condon recalls owning a Volkswagen Passat with a beige interior at 19, which in his opinion was quite lovely. On the other hand, Luke had a Dodge Dakota with chrome wheels.
Gage is longing for some chicken, and naturally, he picks the Koenigsegg for the task. They take the roof down and hit the streets.
The Koenigsegg Regera packs a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 with three electric motors. The combination puts out a whooping 1,500 HP.
There’s no transmission here. This hypercar uses a Koenigsegg Direct Drive system that channels all the power from the electric and gas motor to the rear wheels.
The Koenigsegg Regera is also almost entirely built out of carbon fiber. In Gage’s car, every piece is carbon fiber or a turquoise panel trim.
