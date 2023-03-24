autoevolution

This Koenigsegg Regera Is Being Sold With Over $1 Million Worth of Options

The Koenigsegg Regera is capable of outlandish things that already make it stand out from other insanely expensive supercars. So when one shows up at auction claiming to carry over $1 million worth in optional components, you begin to understand why it's in a league of its own.
Koenigsegg is a Swedish automaker that's no stranger to challenging the norms when it comes to its supercars. A perfect example of this comes in the form of the Regera – a 1,500-horsepower hybrid utilizing a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors. For a nameplate that combines supercar chops with the comforts of a high-end SUV, the company gave it its own category. This is aptly called a “luxury megacar.”

With the help of Koenigsegg's Direct Drive technology (KDD), the Regera can go from standstill all the way to a top speed of over 250 mph (402 kph) without changing gears. It's akin to driving the car in seventh gear albeit with all the power from the get-go, sort of like a go-kart on steroids.

This unique trait lets the Regera transition seamlessly from a sleepy, luxurious city cruiser to a manic speed demon in an instant – what the company describes as being like a “Jekyll and Hyde.” Aside from having neck-break performance, the Regera also includes garish amenities one wouldn't normally find in supercars. The list includes memory foam seats, wireless phone chargers, proximity sensors, parking assistance, Apple Car play, and perhaps the largest trunk space ever by supercar standards.

Make me a megacar with everything on it


All the features mentioned above come standard in every unit, but the optional stuff makes for quite a hefty list in its own right. Full leather interior, race-spec parts, rear parking sensors and additional carbon fiber pieces are only a few of the Regera's available add-ons. There's also a handful of options just for upscaling various body panels, including making the Regera's already huge rear spoiler even bigger. Since all 80 Regera examples are already sold out, it makes you wonder how many were ordered with every optional component installed on top of their already exuberant $2 million price tag.

If you're curious about what a fully decked-out example looks like, look no further than this 2021 Regera; its owner seems to have spared no coin when selecting options. Among this glitzy Regera's standout additions is the Ghost Package – a $285,000 option that's said to increase downforce by 20% through additional carbon fiber pieces like canards and winglets.

Yes, that add-on already costs as much as other hybrid supercars altogether, but that's not all; this also features the Environmental Power Upgrade worth another $250,000. As its name suggests, this add-on allows the Regera to sip (read: chug down) E85 fuel for an extra boost of over 250 horsepower. As if sporting over half a million dollars in options wasn't enough, the listing also shows a number of unique touches, like a custom Candy Liquid Blue paintjob and various gold trimming.

In fact, gold seems to be a motif throughout the vehicle, from gold-leaf wrapped accents and gold interior stitching to gold-plated badging and fluid caps. Other options include a full black/blue leather interior, parking assistance, and an exposed carbon fiber hood. With only 615 miles on the odometer and no history of accidents, this Regera is as good as new. Overall, this particular unit had an SRP of $3.2 million in 2021, which makes expenditure on options alone amount to a jaw-dropping $1.2 million.

There's still room for more


While the fully-loaded Regera seems to be already pushing the boundaries in terms of optional costs, it hasn't reached its proverbial ceiling just yet. There are still add-ons that can bump the Regera's price even further, such as adding a paddle-shift gearbox, electronic differential, F1-style rear spoiler, lighter Inconel exhaust, four-point harness, racing brakes, and more. Koenigsegg's luxury megacar is known to reach as much as $4 million in valuation.

Now, there aren't that many Regeras being sold in online auctions, to begin with, not to mention Koenigseggs in general. The seller claims this is the first time a Koenigsegg ever appeared on the online auction platform. In 2019, a Regera was sold for $3 million before it was even built. Considering Koenigsegg's reputation for building record-breaking vehicles in significantly limited numbers, the lack of examples being auctioned off shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Swedish automaker planned to build only 125 of its Jesko model, 25 of its Agera RS and only six of its One:1 supercars. Even its more family-friendly production grand-tourer, the Koenigsegg Gemera, was only limited to 300 units worldwide, and it won't arrive until the year's end. With every Regera example already being accounted for, every time a unit shows up at auction, it presents a rare opportunity for others to either own it or simply gawk at it.

As of writing, the highest bid on the '21 model reached roughly $2.5 million, which still won't be enough to recoup the amount spent on add-ons alone. Like with its available options, there's plenty of room for this Regera to grow in terms of value, so those hoping to nab it better act quickly before bidding ends in about a week from now.
