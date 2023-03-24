This Koenigsegg Regera Is Being Sold With Over $1 Million Worth of Options

The Koenigsegg Regera is capable of outlandish things that already make it stand out from other insanely expensive supercars. So when one shows up at auction claiming to carry over $1 million worth in optional components, you begin to understand why it's in a league of its own.
Koenigsegg is a Swedish automaker that's no stranger to challenging the norms when it comes to its supercars. A perfect example of this comes in the form of the Regera – a 1,500-horsepower hybrid utilizing a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors. For a nameplate that combines supercar chops with the comforts of a high-end SUV, the company gave it its own category. This is aptly called a “luxury megacar.”
With the help of Koenigsegg's Direct Drive technology (KDD), the Regera can go from standstill all the way to a top speed of over 250 mph (402 kph) without changing gears. It's akin to driving the car in seventh gear albeit with all the power from the get-go, sort of like a go-kart on steroids.
This unique trait lets the Regera transition seamlessly from a sleepy, luxurious city cruiser to a manic speed demon in an instant – what the company describes as being like a “Jekyll and Hyde.” Aside from having neck-break performance, the Regera also includes garish amenities one wouldn't normally find in supercars. The list includes memory foam seats, wireless phone chargers, proximity sensors, parking assistance, Apple Car play, and perhaps the largest trunk space ever by supercar standards.
Regera examples are already sold out, it makes you wonder how many were ordered with every optional component installed on top of their already exuberant $2 million price tag.
If you're curious about what a fully decked-out example looks like, look no further than this 2021 Regera; its owner seems to have spared no coin when selecting options. Among this glitzy Regera's standout additions is the Ghost Package – a $285,000 option that's said to increase downforce by 20% through additional carbon fiber pieces like canards and winglets.
In fact, gold seems to be a motif throughout the vehicle, from gold-leaf wrapped accents and gold interior stitching to gold-plated badging and fluid caps. Other options include a full black/blue leather interior, parking assistance, and an exposed carbon fiber hood. With only 615 miles on the odometer and no history of accidents, this Regera is as good as new. Overall, this particular unit had an SRP of $3.2 million in 2021, which makes expenditure on options alone amount to a jaw-dropping $1.2 million.
Now, there aren't that many Regeras being sold in online auctions, to begin with, not to mention Koenigseggs in general. The seller claims this is the first time a Koenigsegg ever appeared on the online auction platform. In 2019, a Regera was sold for $3 million before it was even built. Considering Koenigsegg's reputation for building record-breaking vehicles in significantly limited numbers, the lack of examples being auctioned off shouldn't come as a surprise.
Koenigsegg Gemera, was only limited to 300 units worldwide, and it won't arrive until the year's end. With every Regera example already being accounted for, every time a unit shows up at auction, it presents a rare opportunity for others to either own it or simply gawk at it.
As of writing, the highest bid on the '21 model reached roughly $2.5 million, which still won't be enough to recoup the amount spent on add-ons alone. Like with its available options, there's plenty of room for this Regera to grow in terms of value, so those hoping to nab it better act quickly before bidding ends in about a week from now.
Make me a megacar with everything on it
There's still room for more
