autoevolution

Saudi Prince Shows Koenigsegg Regera with Ghost Package, The Spec Is Wild

8 Feb 2019, 13:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Last March, the 2018 Geneva Motor Show allowed Koenigsegg to share the Ghost Package for the Regera with us. At the time, we talked about all of the 80 build slots for the hybrid hypercar being sold out and we wondered who the lucky few are. Well, we've now returned to the topic, as a Saudi Prince has now let it slip that he added a Regera Ghost Package to his garage.
4 photos
Koenigsegg Regera in LAKoenigsegg Regera in LAKoenigsegg Regera in LA
The collector showcased the 1,500 horsepower hybrid via social media, with the spec being the one we saw at the said Swiss event. And, as you'll get to notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, the aficionado's garage holds plenty of other special contraptions (more on this below).

Keep in mind that the Ghost Package adds a lip spoiler, aero elements on the sides of the front apron, along with posterior-mounted winglets. According to Koenigsegg, this pack boosts the downforce of the gas-electric hypercar by a meaty 20 percent.

As for the owner of the velocity tool, we're referring to Prince Badr bin Saud, who earned plenty of social media fame after sharing a selfie he had taken with his grandfather, Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah (the monarch passed away one year after the pic was snapped). And yes, this is yet another occasion for us to mention that Forbes had estimated the King's fortune at $21 billion back in 2015, with this also including close family members.

Since we mentioned the Prince's car collection, we'll remind you the Regera isn't his first Angelholm toy. For instance, the royal figure recently showed us his Agera RS1, which had been caught on camera alongside a Pagani Huayra.

In fact, we had previously talked about the gear head's collection when he received the keys to a pair of Bugattis, namely the world premiere Chiron and the Vision GT Concept.

 

A post shared by Badr Bin Saud (@b14) on Feb 5, 2019 at 11:50am PST

Koenigsegg Regera Koenigsegg hypercar Hybrid
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Latest car models:
SUBARU LegacySUBARU Legacy CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupNISSAN Rogue SportNISSAN Rogue Sport Small SUVAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 