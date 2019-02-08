Saudi Prince Shows Koenigsegg Regera with Ghost Package, The Spec Is Wild

Last March, the 2018 Geneva Motor Show allowed Koenigsegg to share the Ghost Package for the Regera with us. At the time, we talked about all of the 80 build slots for the hybrid hypercar being sold out and we wondered who the lucky few are. Well, we've now returned to the topic, as a Saudi Prince has now let it slip that he added a Regera Ghost Package to his garage.

Keep in mind that the Ghost Package adds a lip spoiler, aero elements on the sides of the front apron, along with posterior-mounted winglets. According to Koenigsegg, this pack boosts the downforce of the gas-electric hypercar by a meaty 20 percent.



As for the owner of the velocity tool, we're referring to Prince Badr bin Saud, who earned plenty of social media fame after sharing a selfie he had taken with his grandfather, Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah (the monarch passed away one year after the pic was snapped). And yes, this is yet another occasion for us to mention that Forbes had estimated the King's fortune at $21 billion back in 2015, with this also including close family members.



A post shared by Badr Bin Saud (@b14) on Feb 5, 2019 at 11:50am PST The collector showcased the 1,500 horsepower hybrid via social media, with the spec being the one we saw at the said Swiss event. And, as you'll get to notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, the aficionado's garage holds plenty of other special contraptions (more on this below). Since we mentioned the Prince's car collection, we'll remind you the Regera isn't his first Angelholm toy. For instance, the royal figure recently showed us his Agera RS1, which had been caught on camera alongside a Pagani Huayra. In fact, we had previously talked about the gear head's collection when he received the keys to a pair of Bugattis, namely the world premiere Chiron and the Vision GT Concept.