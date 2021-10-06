Koenigsegg Regera Sets New Track Record in Sweden, Could This Be a Hint?

I'm not sure about other people, but I keep track of all the cool cars I've ever driven or ridden shotgun in. Most people will have experienced a sportscar at least once. Fewer will have ever felt what a supercar is all about. And the percentage drops even further if we're looking at the hypercar niche.
But beyond the realm of hypercars, there is still something to be found: the Megacars. Megacars have engines that are capable of producing more than 1 megawatt of power, or in plain terms: 1,340 horsepower. The Regera is part of this elite class of machines, with a combined output of 1,500 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm) of torque. Just two years ago, the Regera set an unbelievable world record, a statement of its capabilities.
Factory test driver Sonny Persson performed the test: 0 to 249 mph (400 kph) and back to a standstill. He needed 31.49 seconds to set this record, which was previously established by using the Agera RS. But with a brand like Koenigsegg, straight-line performance is just part of the story. Over the years, multiple Koenigsegg has taken on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in an attempt to set a fast lap. That didn't always go according to plan.
The famous One:1 crashed at the 'Ring back in 2016, when everyone was expecting it to post a sub-7 minute lap. Two years ago, there were rumors that the Jesko would be the one to claim the new Green Hell record. And now, Koenigsegg has just released a video of the Regera setting a new track record at Ring Knutstorp in Sweden. Is this to be considered a teaser for something bigger? Or is it nothing else than easily accessible content for the company?
Koenigsegg factory in Ängelholm. It is comprised of 14 corners and some short straight sections. While it can still be fun enough to drive on, it's far from being able to showcase the full potential of any Koenigsegg. Christian von Koenigsegg refers to it as the "mini-Nürburgring" due to its layout and elevation changes, and once again you can't help but think that this may be a hint for the future.
We get to see the Regera going as fast as 149 mph (240 kph), before hitting the brakes for the first corner. The way its engine sounds is like nothing else that you've ever heard. The fast lap goes by in a second. The previous record was held by a McLaren Senna, with a time of 1:04.50. We're not sure what the track was like on the day the Senna set the record, but grip levels were less than ideal for the Regera.
Even so, it completed a lap in 1:03.84. Now we just need to see a Koenigsegg taking on the Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the 'Ring. If the Gemera isn't already sold out, it may prove interesting to see it attempting to set a record at the famous German racetrack. Not that it would need the extra marketing buzz.
