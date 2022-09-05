"Ultra-Light" Mallard Travel Trailers Have Something for Everyone, Even Extended Families

Folks, today's topic of interest is called the Mallard, an "ultra-light travel trailer" lineup from none other than Heartland RVs. Oh, you've heard of them, you say? This manufacturer has been on the market for over 18 years and saw its beginnings under the direction of several RV veterans. Why? Simple, if you want something done right, do it yourself.
Luckily for you, if you want an RV, one machine you can consider is the Mallard. Let's kick things off by pointing out the sort of cash that you may need to own such a bugger. Considering RV manufacturers typically feature numerous floorplans for a particular lineup, it should help to know that the cheapest available option is priced at no more than $31,670 (€31,880 at current exchange rates). As for the largest available option, one that sleeps nine or more people, you'll need around $66,660 (€67,100) to own.
While it helps to know the prices to expect, RV or mobile living is about so much more than just money; off-grid habitats should be all about how they can help you connect with your loved ones, with nature, and be taken care of in all that time. Well, imagine that you happened to dish out the cash for one of these units. This way, I can take you on a journey through life with a Mallard.
basic floorplan, also the cheapest. If that's the case, the T180BH is the option for you, but it will still feature space for up to six guests, offered in part by a Murphy bed, double bunks, and a modular dinette.
So there you are, driving along, towing along all 5,590 lbs (2,535 kg) of GVWR behind your truck. With a hitch weight of 490 lbs (222 kg), you won't need to bust out your dualie. But what the heck are you towing along as the "ultra-light" aspect of this trailer seems to be more of a marketing gimmick; this sucker is rather heavy.
Part of the story is due to the use of steel to create the base for each shell. Then there are units that feature up to two axles, including a leaf spring suspension, so that steel will weigh down your unit a bit. Then there are features like the Azdel sidewalls, a fully walkable roof, and a Wide Traxx axle system. And that's just a small part of the exterior; the interior is even more packed with goodies aimed at the mobile and downsized lifestyle.
living space. From LED lighting to cooktops, the Murphy beds I mentioned, bunk beds, and even island kitchens (for larger models) are part of what you can access. Some of these mobile habitats include features like an entertainment center, slide-outs, and even come across looking like living rooms you'd find in classic landlocked homes. As for the bathrooms, there is no notion of a wet bath under the Mallard Lineup, and each space is fitted with separate amenities.
Once you've arrived at your campsite, all you have to do is stabilize your unit, unfurl awnings and set up solar panels; that's it. The rest of your experience will revolve around the adventure activities you have in mind for the next few days. E-bike? Sure. Kayaks? Even better. The sky is the limit, with countless storage options. Campfire dinners and acoustic guitar? You bet.
At the end of the day, it may not be the sort of mobile unit you can live out of indefinitely, nor is it loaded with things like gator skin upholstery or carbon fiber grab bars, but then again, who the heck wants some insanely expensive camper. For the average Joe, like myself, I feel that Heartland's Mallard travel trailers a little something-something have something for everyone, and that's worth considering if you're looking for a travel-ready companion. Happy travels.
