Take the Glamping Trips You've Always Wanted With a Pocket-Friendly Hideout Travel Trailer

Folks, Keystone RV is a manufacturer of downsized and mobile habitats that's been on this market since 1996. While the world may have already been controlled by industry giants like Airstream and Winnebago, to name a few, to survive, Keystone aimed to design and build capable machines that leave some cash in your pocket for filling your tank.
Years down the line, 5,000 employees later, and with over one million square feet of manufacturing grounds, this crew is still going strong and doing what they've always done best, offering Americans machines they can rely on. One such line of travel trailers is the Hideout, but with the word "Comfort" being used to denote this camper's class, you can get a clear idea of what to expect.
However, that's just part of the story as I chose to bring this lineup to light because of a particular floorplan, the 175BH. Why is this unit so dang important? Aside from the fact that there are 37 available floorplans for this unit, some sleeping up to 11 guests, I chose this one because it comes in with a starting price that's no greater than $23,160 (€23,270 at current exchange rates). Time to explore what sort of camper you can still get your hands on for this glamping season.
all essentials you need to know about this mobile abode would be sheer madness. Instead, I want you to picture yourself as the owner of this camper. Once you've shaken hands with your dealer, you'll be hooking up a trailer that weighs 3,425 pounds (1,553 kilograms) and places 485 pounds (220 kilograms) of pressure onto your hitch. But, make sure your vehicle can handle this RV, as 972 more pounds (440 kilograms) of cargo can be brought along on your trip.
With everything loaded up and ready to go, it's time to grab your spouse and hit the road with this single-axle trinket. As you're driving along, the unit's aluminum exterior will be fighting off the elements like a champ, pushing against water, dust, and even some pests. If you happen to opt for other elaborate units, you'll be able to look forward to so much more than just an awning, exterior storage, and some lighting; some are downright rolling mansions. Oh, and you can just throw on some extra features to create the unit you've always dreamed of.
Once you've arrived at that X on your mental map, it's time to set up your campsite, and finally, you can relax. But what to do? Well, you can embark upon any activities you've planned, be it e-biking, kayaking, eating s'mores, or take the rest of the evening off to lounge around in your Hideout.
plenty of sleeping space, including a modular dinette and even single bunks, for up to six people; lights out.
The next day, you're awoken by the sounds of wind rustling through the treetops, a bird or two chirping nearby, and the smell of coffee prepared by your special someone. Leave the two-burner top on, take out your goods from the fridge, and start preparing your breakfast. Eat up as this day will be filled with adventurous activities to help you reconnect with the lifestyle of your ancestors.
After all, one of the magical things that you may realize while living off-grid or camping is that this is about as close as you can get to genuinely living like those that stepped upon this Earth before us. There's just something natural about staring into a fire and letting it warm your bones on cold nights - maybe the stars are your thing - and if you have someone to hold, all the better. As for the Hideout, it seems to come across as one of those RVs that will help you make that dream happen and does it for low bucks.
