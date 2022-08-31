Tofu DIY House on Wheels Is a Soul-Healing Place Based on a Retired Ford Ambulance

Ambulances are great vehicles for conversions, as they offer a lot of storage, both in and out. They can be customized in a variety of ways and can make for great houses on wheels, as this Ford ambo clearly proves it.
The tiny, mobile home you see in the images goes by the name of Tofu and is based on a 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty retired ambulance. It belongs to Kam and Ty, two nomads who caught the van life bug and are now living full-time on the road. They earn their money through all kinds of seasonal jobs and they are both artistic spirits as well, with Ty being into tattooing and Kam making and selling wire wrapped jewelry.
Their Tofu camper is a DIY project, one that turned out great, especially considering that neither of them had any prior experience in building tiny houses and they learned everything on the go from the internet, watching countless videos.
The converted ambo has a very homey feel to it, it is beautifully decorated, and it comes with generous storage space. It is packed with cabinets and drawers that store not just the essentials of a normal home but also Kam’s numerous art materials.
As you walk into the vehicle, the first thing that you see on the right is a closet with drawers and a mirror. It is a multi-purpose piece of furniture that doesn’t just store their clothes and footwear but also some of their kitchen supplies, food, and more.
Next you’ve got the kitchen area, with spices on the wall, a small, 12V fridge on the floor, and a two-burner propane stove for cooking inside the camper. There’s a beautiful epoxy countertop, a magnetic knife rack, and they used peel and stick wallpaper for the backsplash. Upper cabinets and drawers store their kitchen items, and there’s a deep sink across from the countertop and stove area.
One of the coziest parts of the converted ambulance is the bedroom area, which comes with a full-size bed that has a lot of storage in it and a pull-out dining table that's built in it. There are also lower cabinets under the bed where they store a lot of random stuff, including a portable toilet. They are also working on setting up an outdoor shower and they have a portable water heater for it onboard.
Kam and Ty upgraded the tires of the ambo and went with Falcon, all-terrain ones. And because their Tofu is based on an ambulance, they took advantage of the extra outside storage space of the vehicle, which they used cleverly down to the last inch. They keep a lot of items out there, too, from tools to their camping gear, and more.
Here’s a tour of the spacious, cozy, self-built Tofu house on wheels in the video below.
