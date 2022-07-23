Former Ambulance Now Campervan Is Ready To Travel; It Comes With Its Own Kayak!

Suppose you think that you only need a luxurious RV to travel all year long. In that case, you might be wrong, as the seller of this former ambulance transformed into a camper proves. Moreover, it comes with a motorbike rack at the back. The bike's not included, though.
Ford E-Series is one of those vehicles you don't want to see parked on your driveway, especially if it's an ambulance. Because this vehicle started its life to save other people's lives. Yet, after years of serving and helping people, it was retired and sold at an auction, and the buyer had it converted into a camper.
One thing about this 1999 E-Series is its engine. This car came fitted with a 7.3-liter turbo-diesel built to last forever. Moreover, considering that the odometer reads 296,300 miles (476,849 km), you can add more. I'm not a big Ford fan, but this powerplant was born to last. In addition, it has a power chip that boosted the output by 149 HP (147 PS) for a total of 364 hp (359 PS). It's the same unit Ford installed in the huge Excursion SUV and is paired to a heavy-duty four-speed automatic gearbox that was rebuilt 1,500 miles (24,140 km) ago. At the same time as the gearbox was rebuilt, the seller also replaced all four tires.
One thing is certain, though, they drove it in Colorado and didn't have any problems. Moreover, with the new power chip, it was easier to overtake other cars on the road, even when it was fully loaded. That includes the motorbike in the back.
Instead of the stretcher and other ambulance-specific equipment, now lays a full-size bed fit for two. On the walls, you'll find "tons of storage compartments." You also get a TV mounted on the wall and a few propane tanks. Moving to the cooking area, you'll see a stainless steel sink and a two-stove burner. On top of that (literally), a brand-new AC sits on the car's roof. Since it was transformed from an ambulance, it also comes with a stationary heater, with the engine turned off and a 115 volts outlet. It also comes fitted with five heavy-duty batteries to power everything.
Moreover, this camper comes with a Jackson Kayak included in the sale. This vehicle features a carrier tray for a gas bottle, a cooler, and a motorcycle rack at the back. The fran_grau seller says they will move to Australia and don't need the van anymore after they used it for about a year. So, if you want to see this ambulance converted into a camper, you should go to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where it is located. The buy-now price is set at $19,500.
