Ex-Fire Truck Turned Camper Will Let You Settle Down Over Pretty Much Any Terrain

Holy cow, just look at this thing! If you love both camping and expeditions, this classic AM General M35A2 truck might be right for you. According to the ad, this used to be a fire truck over at Camp Roberts in California and was converted into an overland-style expedition vehicle by its current owner a few decades ago.
It was also repainted during current ownership (it’s beige over beige now), featuring a custom camper box, steel bumpers, a 10,000 lbs (4.5 ton) winch, dual 50-gallon fuel tanks, safari-style windshields, a roof vent, a ramp, latter, ten 20-inch wheels with Goodyear G177 rubber, plus a hydraulic power-steering system, which should come in handy when you’re on the move.
The interior, at least up front, features vinyl bucket seats, a heater, GPS, a Kenwood radio and a classic three-spoke steering wheel. Meanwhile, the odometer is showing roughly 30,000 miles (48,200 km), which isn’t that bad.
Out back, you’ve got the camper box, which was built using a steel tube frame, laminated plywood skin and 1-inch foil-backed foam insulation, so the structure should be sturdy enough while offering “livable” conditions.
In terms of amenities, you’ll find oak cabinets and drawers, carpeted loft, fold-down couch, linoleum floor, removable tables, kitchen sink, four-burner stove, an oven, a refrigerator, catalytic heater, cassette stereo (with portable speakers), a 10.8-gallon propane tank, 60-gallon freshwater tank, a portable shower, and a toilet with a nine-gallon holding tank.
As for what’s underneath the hood, that would be a turbocharged 478ci diesel inline-six unit with multi-fuel capability. We’re not sure how much grunt it’s got, but everything is sent to all available wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox with a dual-range synchromesh transfer case. The latter was recently rebuilt, according to the seller.
It’s hard to say what the actual value is for this vehicle, but if you’re in any way tempted or maybe just curious, then head over to Bring a Trailer and keep an eye on the auction.
