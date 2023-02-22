Time Chaser_111100 Is Code for the Baddest Lamborghini Huracan STO You’ll See All Year

It’s pretty customary for every self-respecting company out there to celebrate milestones in their existence in style. In the automotive industry, that most often translates into the release of some special car or motorcycle model to sell to the general public, adorned with all the needed bells and whistles. And that’s exactly what Lamborghini is doing with this thing here, as it's getting ready to party all year long for its 60th birthday. Only not really so...
It was back in 1963 when Ferruccio Lamborghini, having had enough of Enzo Ferrari’s tantrums and lack of respect, decided to create a worthy competitor for the Prancing Horse. So the Raging Bull was born, a nameplate so powerful that it fascinates boys and girls around the world from a young age and well into their adulthood.
For the past 60 years, Lamborghinis have been a constant presence in our lives, in the case of the lucky ones directly, but for most just items to admire and dream about. The company gave birth to monikers so powerful they’ll probably be remembered for all eternity. In no particular order, think of how powerful are the names Gallardo, Countach, Diablo, or Murcielago, just to name a few.
The present lineup of Lamborghini cars comprises three models, the Aventador, Huracan, and the Urus SUV. Each, of course, comes with a series of derivatives, and we were, of course, expecting to see an anniversary variant being made available for at least some of them. That hasn’t happened yet…
Yet here we are face to face with something called the Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100. A complicated name slapped onto a car, alright, and it's pretty obvious what model we're dealing with: the 630-hp (640-ps) Huracan STO, only this time wearing a special bodywork and paint job that will have you think this is, after all, the 60th-anniversary incarnation of the model. A weird one, but still...
Some time ago Lamborghini decided to mark the occasion with the release of “cross-sectional projects” created with the help of (among others) artists from the various markets the brand is present in. The Time Chaser was made by the Italian company together with a Japanese artist going by the name of Ikeuchi.
That’s household name in contemporary, disruptive art for more than a decade now. His art pieces are always incorporating plastic and industrial products in one way or another, combining to create some incredible shapes. His portfolio comprises anything from life-size, humanoid robotic machines to a variety of futuristic gadgets and whatnot. All of them, as you’ll see if you have the curiosity to look him up, with cyberpunk and robot anime twists thrown into the mix.
The Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 is one of his works. Using the car as a base, Ikeuchi incorporated into the project elements of other anniversary cars Lamborghini rolled out over the years. If you look close enough (check attached gallery for that), you’ll see bits and pieces of the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary, Lamborghini Diablo SE30, Lamborghini Murcielago 40th Anniversary, and Lamborghini Aventador LP-720-4 50th Anniversary. All, blended, of course, in such a way as to remind one of a Transformer car…
That’s code, of course, a binary one that translated into a number we can all understand means 60. Which is how old the brand turns this year.
The Huracan is not alone in its mission of saying Happy Birthday to Lamborghini. The car is part of a larger display called Chasing the Future, shown in Tokyo this week and set to be displayed there in the coming days (unclear exactly where). It also comprises something called the Time Gazer. That would be an art piece that kind of looks like a deconstructed Lambo – and it kind of is, as for its creation Ikeuchi used “original Lamborghini parts.” The message it’s supposed to send across: a “vision of past, present and future through the lens of Lamborghini’s evolution.”
It's unclear at the time of writing what will happen with the two art pieces once the hype over their unveiling has passed, but it’s clear we’re to expect more such projects of the Italians to be presented in the coming months.
