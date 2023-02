Time Chaser_111100 Is Code for the Baddest Lamborghini Huracan STO You’ll See All Year

SUV

It was back in 1963 when Ferruccio Lamborghini , having had enough of Enzo Ferrari’s tantrums and lack of respect, decided to create a worthy competitor for the Prancing Horse. So the Raging Bull was born, a nameplate so powerful that it fascinates boys and girls around the world from a young age and well into their adulthood.For the past 60 years, Lamborghinis have been a constant presence in our lives, in the case of the lucky ones directly, but for most just items to admire and dream about. The company gave birth to monikers so powerful they’ll probably be remembered for all eternity. In no particular order, think of how powerful are the names Gallardo, Countach , Diablo, or Murcielago, just to name a few.The present lineup of Lamborghini cars comprises three models, the Aventador, Huracan, and the Urus. Each, of course, comes with a series of derivatives, and we were, of course, expecting to see an anniversary variant being made available for at least some of them. That hasn’t happened yet…Yet here we are face to face with something called the Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100. A complicated name slapped onto a car, alright, and it's pretty obvious what model we're dealing with: the 630-hp (640-ps) Huracan STO, only this time wearing a special bodywork and paint job that will have you think this is, after all, the 60th-anniversary incarnation of the model. A weird one, but still...It is, in the sense that yes, this thing was made as part of the celebrations planned for this year. But it also isn't an anniversary incarnation of the Huracan meant for the public, in the sense that the Time Chaser_111100 is described as an Opera Unica, a one-of-a-kind piece of engineering that’s not meant to be driven, but only admired from afar.Some time ago Lamborghini decided to mark the occasion with the release of “cross-sectional projects” created with the help of (among others) artists from the various markets the brand is present in. The Time Chaser was made by the Italian company together with a Japanese artist going by the name of Ikeuchi.That’s household name in contemporary, disruptive art for more than a decade now. His art pieces are always incorporating plastic and industrial products in one way or another, combining to create some incredible shapes. His portfolio comprises anything from life-size, humanoid robotic machines to a variety of futuristic gadgets and whatnot. All of them, as you’ll see if you have the curiosity to look him up, with cyberpunk and robot anime twists thrown into the mix.The Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 is one of his works. Using the car as a base, Ikeuchi incorporated into the project elements of other anniversary cars Lamborghini rolled out over the years. If you look close enough (check attached gallery for that), you’ll see bits and pieces of the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary, Lamborghini Diablo SE30, Lamborghini Murcielago 40th Anniversary, and Lamborghini Aventador LP-720-4 50th Anniversary. All, blended, of course, in such a way as to remind one of a Transformer car…References to the company’s long and successful past are embedded into this thing in more subtle ways as well. The colors on the body and the graphics on it are references to the anniversary models mentioned above and, more importantly, there’s a meaning behind the 111100 particle in the name.That’s code, of course, a binary one that translated into a number we can all understand means 60. Which is how old the brand turns this year.The Huracan is not alone in its mission of saying Happy Birthday to Lamborghini. The car is part of a larger display called Chasing the Future, shown in Tokyo this week and set to be displayed there in the coming days (unclear exactly where). It also comprises something called the Time Gazer. That would be an art piece that kind of looks like a deconstructed Lambo – and it kind of is, as for its creation Ikeuchi used “original Lamborghini parts.” The message it’s supposed to send across: a “vision of past, present and future through the lens of Lamborghini’s evolution.”It's unclear at the time of writing what will happen with the two art pieces once the hype over their unveiling has passed, but it’s clear we’re to expect more such projects of the Italians to be presented in the coming months.