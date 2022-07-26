It's Finally Official - Ferruccio Lamborghini Is an Automotive Hall of Famer

“In the past I have bought some of the most famous gran turismo cars and in each of these magnificent machines I have found some faults.” - The man, the myth, the legend, Ferruccio Lamborghini.
You’ve probably seen at least one Lambo in your life. Many people know the carmaker with the raging bull on the hood, yet not everybody knows the man behind the brand. The Italian businessman who would become synonymous with high-performance supercars was born to grape farmers in Renazzo.
In the post-war Italy of 1947, Lamborghini saw the country’s need for an agricultural revival. Thanks to his mechanical know-how and entrepreneurial spirit, he started Lamborghini Trattori, which would become an important player in the agricultural equipment space later on.
In 1959, Ferruccio Lamborghini was apparently unhappy with his brand new Ferrari 250GT, which had a faulty clutch that needed repeated repairs.
Mad about it, he went to the village of Maranello, intending to speak to Enzo Ferrari. There are multiple versions of the dialogue between the two, but ultimately, Ferrari wouldn’t listen to Lamborghini’s complaints because he was “a farmer.” That started the rivalry between two of the best supercar makers the world has ever seen, and the rest is history.
The man was so passionate about fighting bulls that, after visiting the ranch of a renowned breeder – Don Eduardo Miura – he decided to adopt a raging bull as the emblem for Automobili Lamborghini.
After many years – and many models produced – Lamborghini’s contribution to the automotive world is immeasurable. His desire to always do better led to the creation of such iconic cars as the Miura and the Countach, among many others.
July 21 marked the day when Ferruccio Lamborghini cemented his place in history. At the 2022 Induction & Awards Ceremony, Lamborghini was awarded his permanent spot in the Automotive Hall of Fame. The event took place at The Icon, in Detroit, MI.
