2024 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Caught Playing in the Snow, Could Pack 1,000 HP

Confirmed to premiere in the first quarter of 2023 as a 2024 model, the Lamborghini what’s-its-name successor of the Aventador has been recently spied testing in sub-zero weather. The cold-weather testing prototype features production-spec body panels and exterior lighting, and the interior appears to be also finalized.
Maintaining the proportions of the Aventador, the yet-unnamed flagship is equipped with dual-spoke alloy wheels and winter tires. An idea sharper up front compared to its long-running predecessor, the V12-powered supercar also sports carbon-ceramic brake rotors and blue calipers with the Lamborghini script.
Those humongous lateral air intakes are joined by a brand-new V12, different from the L539 of the Aventador. Details are currently kept under wraps, but we can make an educated guess about direct injection or dual injection as opposed to the L539’s port injection.
The House of the Raging Bull is further expected to retain the 6.5-liter displacement of the L539, a displacement shared with the F140 engine from the Prancing Horse of Maranello. The most powerful F140 certified for the street is the naturally-aspirated V12 in the Daytona SP3, a limited-run supercar that cranks out 829 horsepower and 514 pound-feet (697 Nm) of twist.
As opposed to Ferrari’s midship special edition, the Aventador’s replacement boasts plug-in assistance in the form of a lithium-ion battery and two electric motors. One drives the front wheels in a similar fashion to the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray’s powertrain. There’s another one in the rear, joining the free-breathing V12.
Rather than the Daytona SP3, this fellow’s true rival is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Combining three drive units with a twin-turbo V8, the most powerful series-production Ferrari to date puts out 986 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque at 6,000 spinnies.
Yet another educated guess is the peak horsepower rating for the next-generation Lamborghini flagship. If the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker doesn’t match those 1,000 metric ponies of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, then it can kiss plenty of potential customers goodbye.
A heavily camouflaged mule of the Aventador’s long-awaited successor was filmed testing near the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory last year, and from the sounds it made on upshifts and downshifts, we’ve deduced that Lamborghini has finally dropped the single-clutch automated manual of the Aventador. Given that the Huracan sports a wet-clutch transmission supplied by Dana Graziano. The DL800 is a seven-speed unit, though, whereas Ferrari uses an eight-speed gearbox.
Chances are that Lamborghini will step up to eight forward ratios as well, with the speculative transmission to be used in the Huracan’s replacement as well. To be revealed before 2025, the heir apparent of the V10-powered Huracan has been confirmed with plug-in assistance. The cylinder count isn’t public knowledge, but the most likely culprit is a twin-turbo V8 different from the Porsche 4.0-liter engine of the Urus. According to hearsay, the new V8 reportedly reaches 10,000 rpm.
