This Is How Good The 2022 Acura NSX Type S Really Is

The second generation of the Acura/Honda NSX had somewhat of a mixed reception. While most people saw it as a fantastic supercar, its problem was that it felt almost too good in some ways. But many are now lamenting its passing, which concluded with the NSX Type S. This was an even more potent version of the supercar, limited to just 350 examples, with only 50 sold outside the United States. It was perhaps the perfect way to say goodbye to the NSX.

12 photos Photo: Acura