YouTube Duo Think the 2022 Acura NSX Type S Might Not Be a Lamborghini, but It's Rarer

There are many reasons to re-live the 90s. For car enthusiasts, it was a time of affordable sports cars like the Honda/Acura NSX, Toyota Supra, Nissan 300ZX, and a bunch of other sleek-looking cars. And while the industry is slowly moving to larger-sized sedans and crossovers, Acura is still keeping the 90s dream alive with the 2022 NSX Type S.
Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes YouTube channel got the chance to check out and drive the 2022 Acura NSX Type S.
It would be blasphemous to call the new Acura NSX Type S a poor man's supercar. It's much more. It might not sit at the dinner table with a Lamborghini or Ferrari, but it’ll catch some hoops in the evening with about any other Porsche 911 or McLaren 570S out there.
The new Acura NSX Type S is unlike its predecessors in the 90s. It’s revolutionized into a speed demon that feeds off a hybrid powertrain.
The Canadian duo’s first reaction to the NSX Type S after their first launch was as you’d expect – fast.
Well, as rare as the older NSXs are, this version will only be available for a chosen few. Only 350 units will be produced. The U.S. will get the bulk of the production of 300 units, Canada will get thirty, and the remainder (20 units) will go to Japan.
Under the hood, the 2022 Acura NSX comes with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, paired to a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission, making 600 hp (608 ps) and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) of torque. According to the manufacturer, it will do 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 3 seconds.
It also comes with three electric motors. One powers the rear wheels while two others work independently to drive the front wheels.
“This nine-speed dual-clutch is really nice, like it shifts quite quickly, not as quickly like a Porsche PDK I would say,” Jakub says.
On the other hand, Yuri feels the 2022 Acura NSX Type S is the type of car you buy for fast lap times (not for doing dumb stuff) or for its rarity.
