The Tesla Cybertruck Is Perfect for Public Service Duty

The Tesla Cybertruck is still in the relatively distant future, but in case you were wondering (like everybody else) why the world would ever need or want an armored electric truck, here’s a possible answer. Public service duty.
When Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck in November 2019, one question was on people’s mind:
why did the reported bullet-proof window glass shatter? why do we need a truck fit for the zombie apocalypse? The answer is probably the oldest marketing trick in the book: creating an artificial need to be met through the very product advertised.
That aside, the Cybertruck is a perfect fit for other contexts, such as public service duty. Regardless of whether civilians would ever find themselves in a position to actually need – and use – the features on the truck, public services could make ample use of all and every one of them. That’s why the Dubai Police and some local authorities in the U.S. have already placed pre-orders on a mini-fleet of them.
To further drive this point home, Lease Fetcher commissioned a designer to create renderings for the Cybertruck as a public service vehicle, from ambulance and police car, to delivery vehicle and even AA towing truck. Call this an exercise of imagination into a possible and not entirely unlikely future.
In the gallery attached, you will find the Cybertruck replacing the Automobile Association’s (AA) favored Ford Transit Custom van, the Cybertruck used as a delivery vehicle for Domino’s Pizza and for UPS, as a Royal Mail delivery vehicle, for Her Majesty’s Coastguard duty, as an NYPD vehicle, and a London Ambulance Service. In most of these cases, it would be a much better suited vehicle than those in current use, faster and more powerful, and better fitted or with more upgrade options.
Just recently, it was revealed that Tesla is looking to open a Gigafactory in the U.S. to build the Cybertruck, which comes with an estimated release date set for late 2021 for the single-motor RWD version and late 2022 for the tri-motor and all-wheel versions. Public service agencies may want to place their pre-orders now, if they’re thinking along the same lines as this designer.
