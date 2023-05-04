The Juniper Tiny House Is a Good Way to Sample the Best of Tiny Living

All this talk about the countless benefits of downsizing means nothing if the lifestyle is not right for you. Think about it: when you try on a piece of garment before you buy it, shouldn't you try tiny living before uprooting your entire life to make the switch?
The question is rhetorical. Even the most passionate, diehard supporter of this trendy lifestyle, the kind that sees no downside to it, will tell you that it's best to try tiny living on a trial basis before you make the life-altering decision to sell everything you have and jump into it. Even with all its benefits, downsizing isn't for everyone.
Tiny living took root in the early 2000s amid increasing environmental concerns and rising housing prices. In recent years, we've seen it go from a fad to an international phenomenon, playing into people's desire to travel more and still be able to work while doing it.
Tiny houses are a great way to lower your carbon footprint, cut down monthly expenses and own an affordable house, and move around with more ease. But they also entail constricting yourself to an incredibly compact space in which you must fit your entire life. If you own more than seven pairs of summer shoes, you know downsizing is no joke.
But that's not to say that their tiny can't serve as inspiration for DIY (do it yourself) builders or window-shoppers of the downsized lifestyle. The Juniper is a good example in this sense – a very small and elegant tiny that seems to strive to encapsulate the essence of tiny living. It's successful at it, too.
The Juniper is the Shaws' third build and integrates the best features from the previous two, alongside improvements. It's a home that could easily travel without issue, given that it sits on a 24-foot twin-axle trailer and is within regulations for towing without a special permit. It's also a space that is the perfect blend of functionality and style, with an accent on open, airy, well-lit spaces and versatile furniture. Comfort is taken into account with it, too, though it's also limited by the space available.
The Juniper has a one-loft configuration, with the living room sitting on an elevated platform. The Shaws could have opted to put it up in a second loft, as is the case with many tinies, but eventually decided against it. This option allows for extra storage under the floor and gives the home an airier feel.
The kitchen and dinette are located in the middle of the house, and they're surprisingly minimalist but not lacking. Since this unit is offered to tourists, the kitchen has a removable electric cooktop, a small fridge, a toaster oven, and a microwave. Appliances are either tucked away or integrated into the furniture to avoid clutter. The dining area doubles as an office with a view, thanks to a live-edge custom table by the opposite wall, with two bar seats.
The bathroom is tucked under the loft and offers a larger area than you'd find in other tinies. There's a sink with full-size vanity, a flushing toilet, a shower, and some space to move around and get dressed. That last part is a must because you can't do it in the bedroom.
This tiny doesn't stand out because it breaks the mold in terms of design or material choices, and it's definitely not noteworthy because it offers a huge living space like those wheeled mansions we covered on other occasions. The Juniper stands out because it shows what tiny living is really like.
This is downsizing in the way it was conceived earlier on - a small house that is still able to meet all the daily needs of the family, with no compromise in terms of functionality and only so little for comfort. This is a compact space where you can sleep, eat and hang out with family, and which aims to get you to spend more time outdoors. It's basic but in the best sense possible.
Tiny living took root in the early 2000s amid increasing environmental concerns and rising housing prices. In recent years, we've seen it go from a fad to an international phenomenon, playing into people's desire to travel more and still be able to work while doing it.
Tiny houses are a great way to lower your carbon footprint, cut down monthly expenses and own an affordable house, and move around with more ease. But they also entail constricting yourself to an incredibly compact space in which you must fit your entire life. If you own more than seven pairs of summer shoes, you know downsizing is no joke.
That must've been the conversation between Christine and Matt Shaw in 2019 before they set out to build their first tiny home under the Hocking Hills Tiny House name. The Shaws don't build to sell but for their own use in the family business: a five-unit tourist stop on Lake Logan in Hocking Hills, OH.
But that's not to say that their tiny can't serve as inspiration for DIY (do it yourself) builders or window-shoppers of the downsized lifestyle. The Juniper is a good example in this sense – a very small and elegant tiny that seems to strive to encapsulate the essence of tiny living. It's successful at it, too.
The Juniper is the Shaws' third build and integrates the best features from the previous two, alongside improvements. It's a home that could easily travel without issue, given that it sits on a 24-foot twin-axle trailer and is within regulations for towing without a special permit. It's also a space that is the perfect blend of functionality and style, with an accent on open, airy, well-lit spaces and versatile furniture. Comfort is taken into account with it, too, though it's also limited by the space available.
The exterior is a mix of LP panel boards with cedar for contrast, with a steel roof. Because the available space inside is very compact, the Shaws' went for light paints and lots of plywood, windows, and limited decorations to avoid creating the impression of clutter.
The Juniper has a one-loft configuration, with the living room sitting on an elevated platform. The Shaws could have opted to put it up in a second loft, as is the case with many tinies, but eventually decided against it. This option allows for extra storage under the floor and gives the home an airier feel.
The kitchen and dinette are located in the middle of the house, and they're surprisingly minimalist but not lacking. Since this unit is offered to tourists, the kitchen has a removable electric cooktop, a small fridge, a toaster oven, and a microwave. Appliances are either tucked away or integrated into the furniture to avoid clutter. The dining area doubles as an office with a view, thanks to a live-edge custom table by the opposite wall, with two bar seats.
The bathroom is tucked under the loft and offers a larger area than you'd find in other tinies. There's a sink with full-size vanity, a flushing toilet, a shower, and some space to move around and get dressed. That last part is a must because you can't do it in the bedroom.
Speaking of the lofted bedroom, it doesn't have standing height but offers instead a full-size bed and windows on either side to take in the views. The slated roof helps with the feeling of claustrophobia, but the reality is that you'll probably get it in any other lofted tiny.
This tiny doesn't stand out because it breaks the mold in terms of design or material choices, and it's definitely not noteworthy because it offers a huge living space like those wheeled mansions we covered on other occasions. The Juniper stands out because it shows what tiny living is really like.
This is downsizing in the way it was conceived earlier on - a small house that is still able to meet all the daily needs of the family, with no compromise in terms of functionality and only so little for comfort. This is a compact space where you can sleep, eat and hang out with family, and which aims to get you to spend more time outdoors. It's basic but in the best sense possible.