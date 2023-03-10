This Tiny Home Is All About Downsized Luxury, Has a Dry Bar With Wine Cooler

Tiny homes on wheels aren’t really associated with the idea of luxury. Most people don’t think about lavish living when they imagine a compact space. But there are mobile habitats that can accommodate all the high-end amenities of a sophisticated apartment. Eldorado is a great example. This dwelling has a main floor bedroom with an electric fireplace, a fully-equipped kitchen with a dry bar, and a huge loft.
Tiny houses on wheels have gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. The market is filled with all sorts of homes designed to match the needs of every individual. Eldorado is well suited for big families or for anyone who needs a tiny home with the amenities of a luxe residence. It was designed by Kropf Industries, a family-run business located in Goshen, Indiana.
The company’s roots can be traced back decades ago, to 1946. That’s when the founder Solomon Kropf started selling mobile homes. The business flourished in the ‘60s, so by the mid-1970s, a new type of tiny home was introduced: the park model. These are houses that sit on the bigger side, so they require a special license or permit to be transported.
After Solomon Kropf retried, his sons took over and continued to perfect the art of small living. Over the years, the team has grown. Now, this fourth-generation business is designing beautiful mobile homes for everyone that wants to downsize their lives but still live big. Eldorado is a park model that measures 35 ft (11 meters) in length. It’s also 12 ft (2.6 meters) wide, so it’s definitely an overwidth unit.
home manages to fit into 399 sq ft (37 sq meters), all the amenities you would usually find in a luxury dwelling.
The living room is positioned at the front of the house. It has not one, not two, but eight windows that let natural light come inside. So, Eldorado is the perfect little habitat for those that want to enjoy spectacular views. The bright living room has plenty of space for a sofa, a table, and an armchair. In front of the sofa are a large TV and an electric fireplace, which keeps the place warm and cozy when it’s cold outside.
From the living room, the owners walk into the kitchen. This area is just as spacious, and it comes with all the appliances people need to cook up a storm. There’s a double stainless steel sink, a five-burner cooktop, and an oven. They also get a microwave and a full-size fridge. The countertop stretches out to form an L-shaped breakfast bar that has enough room underneath for four bar stools.
Whether the owners want to show off their collection of fine wines or prepare drinks for their guests, the dry bar is a great addition to this tiny home on wheels. Next to this area is a set of stairs that leads to a huge loft that can serve as a bedroom, an office, or a storage room. A king-size bed can easily fit inside, along with two closets and two nightstands. People can include a desk or a table as well since they have plenty of space.
Eldorado also has a main floor bedroom, which is at the rear. It has a queen-size bed with several upper cabinets above. Storage space can be found across the bed as well. That’s where his-and-her closets with mirrored doors are placed. The cabinets are actually connected, offering plenty of space for hanging clothes. There’s also an accent wall for a large TV and another electric fireplace. Underneath the fireplace, owners will get up to six large drawers.
The bathroom in this unit is also really nice. It’s equipped with a generous shower, a round sink with storage underneath, several cabinets, and some cubbyholes. Of course, it has a standard flush toilet as well. This not-so-tiny house is great for a small family or for a couple that wants to enjoy all the comforts of a regular-sized dwelling.
Unfortunately, the builder doesn’t mention the price for Eldorado. But you can watch a full tour of the lovely mobile habitat in the clip below.
The company’s roots can be traced back decades ago, to 1946. That’s when the founder Solomon Kropf started selling mobile homes. The business flourished in the ‘60s, so by the mid-1970s, a new type of tiny home was introduced: the park model. These are houses that sit on the bigger side, so they require a special license or permit to be transported.
After Solomon Kropf retried, his sons took over and continued to perfect the art of small living. Over the years, the team has grown. Now, this fourth-generation business is designing beautiful mobile homes for everyone that wants to downsize their lives but still live big. Eldorado is a park model that measures 35 ft (11 meters) in length. It’s also 12 ft (2.6 meters) wide, so it’s definitely an overwidth unit.
home manages to fit into 399 sq ft (37 sq meters), all the amenities you would usually find in a luxury dwelling.
The living room is positioned at the front of the house. It has not one, not two, but eight windows that let natural light come inside. So, Eldorado is the perfect little habitat for those that want to enjoy spectacular views. The bright living room has plenty of space for a sofa, a table, and an armchair. In front of the sofa are a large TV and an electric fireplace, which keeps the place warm and cozy when it’s cold outside.
From the living room, the owners walk into the kitchen. This area is just as spacious, and it comes with all the appliances people need to cook up a storm. There’s a double stainless steel sink, a five-burner cooktop, and an oven. They also get a microwave and a full-size fridge. The countertop stretches out to form an L-shaped breakfast bar that has enough room underneath for four bar stools.
Whether the owners want to show off their collection of fine wines or prepare drinks for their guests, the dry bar is a great addition to this tiny home on wheels. Next to this area is a set of stairs that leads to a huge loft that can serve as a bedroom, an office, or a storage room. A king-size bed can easily fit inside, along with two closets and two nightstands. People can include a desk or a table as well since they have plenty of space.
Eldorado also has a main floor bedroom, which is at the rear. It has a queen-size bed with several upper cabinets above. Storage space can be found across the bed as well. That’s where his-and-her closets with mirrored doors are placed. The cabinets are actually connected, offering plenty of space for hanging clothes. There’s also an accent wall for a large TV and another electric fireplace. Underneath the fireplace, owners will get up to six large drawers.
The bathroom in this unit is also really nice. It’s equipped with a generous shower, a round sink with storage underneath, several cabinets, and some cubbyholes. Of course, it has a standard flush toilet as well. This not-so-tiny house is great for a small family or for a couple that wants to enjoy all the comforts of a regular-sized dwelling.
Unfortunately, the builder doesn’t mention the price for Eldorado. But you can watch a full tour of the lovely mobile habitat in the clip below.