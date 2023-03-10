This Tiny Home Is All About Downsized Luxury, Has a Dry Bar With Wine Cooler

Tiny homes on wheels aren’t really associated with the idea of luxury. Most people don’t think about lavish living when they imagine a compact space. But there are mobile habitats that can accommodate all the high-end amenities of a sophisticated apartment. Eldorado is a great example. This dwelling has a main floor bedroom with an electric fireplace, a fully-equipped kitchen with a dry bar, and a huge loft.

19 photos Photo: Park Model Homes via Youtube