The Banksia Tiny Is a Beautiful, Compact, and Light-Filled Home for 6 People

There is great appeal in downsizing, and not just for the younger generation. Moving into a tiny house has many benefits, but the capacity to sleep an entire family of six is not among them. At least, it's not where smaller units are concerned.
Like with everything in life, tiny living means compromising and prioritizing. If you opt for a more mobile lifestyle, reduced monthly costs, and debt-free home ownership, you're most likely giving up o other things, like a larger wardrobe, room for nick-knacks and souvenirs, or the ability to entertain at home or have guests over. Put differently, tiny houses are a lot of great things, but if they're not oversize park models, they're not exactly ideal for more than two people – three, tops.
The Banksia would like to be the exception to this rule. It sits on a 28 by 8-foot (8.5 by 2.4-meter) trailer, so it has standard exterior dimensions of 33 feet in length, 8 feet in width, and 14 feet in height (10 x 2.4 x 4.2 meters) to be towable without a special permit. By comparison to park models, it's small, but it's still able to make room for an entire family of six thanks to a smart layout that packs two lofts, a main bedroom on the ground floor, and all the creature comforts of a home.
Of course, the Banksia also does that by compromising, sacrificing space in the living room and the kitchen for the bedrooms. It aims to compensate for what would otherwise be a very cramped family home with plenty of natural light coming in through expansive glazing and a minimalist, clean interior with neutral-colored floors and white cabinetry. The result is an airy, beachy vibe throughout, which would, in turn, make this space a comfy, permanent, if needed, home.
This model comes standard with RV-style hookups for electricity, water, and sewage, but the builder can accommodate certain requests for extended autonomy. A mini-split for AC and heating and an on-demand water heater are standard, as is the layout with two lofts and the main bedroom at one end.
You enter directly into the living room area, which is typical for most tiny houses. Access is done through a glazed bi-fold sliding door, which allows expanding interior space outside if you decide to add a porch at a later time. As is, the living room is very basic, with just a small two-person couch, a small coffee table, and no room for anything else. As shown in the video tour below, you don't even get a place to hang up a TV set, so you'll have to settle for your laptop or the view out the windows.
The bathroom is at the end of the house, separated by the kitchen by a pocket door. It features a glass shower room, a small sink with vanity, a toilet, and additional storage in a large open-shelving unit. A window and a small electric van will ensure all moisture is sucked out right away.
The main bedroom is at the opposite end of the house, with a large bed framed by picture windows on either side and a large wardrobe on the dividing wall. Here, too, is a pocket door that offers privacy – one of the things most often lost when prioritizing life in a tiny home.
The Banksia model shown in the photos and video is the standard one, and Treehab doesn't mention a price for it because units can be customized by each client. That said, tinies from this Australian builder start at AUD 84,990 (US$56,800), with your own budget being the proverbial sky that caps it.
Treehab Tiny Houses is an Australian builder boasting a unique approach to building these very popular mobile homes. The Banksia is an example in this sense, having been built from the inside out, with as many premium materials as possible and keen attention to detail. The trailer is custom, a triple-axle one with a galvanized steel chassis, while the house has a metal and cedar exterior with recycled insulation and the basic features to make life comfortable.
Next to the couch is a small breakfast bar ideal for one person but can double as a desk or extra counter space for meal prep. The kitchen is cramped but sufficient for that, with a stainless steel sink, a two-burner gas cooktop and oven, a medium-sized fridge, and plenty of storage options. If the Banksia is to become home for a family of six, serious planning in advance will be required for each meal, both during preparation and the actual serving of it, on considerations of space.
Over the main bedroom and the bathroom are two lofts, one with room for a queen-size and the other for a king-size mattress. The larger loft features heightened ceilings and windows on both sides, so it's perfect for sleeping two adults, whereas the other one is best suited for kids or, if not, storage.
