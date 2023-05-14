Athos Tiny Home Boasts Modern Coastal Aesthetic, a Huge Deck, and Two Sleeping Spaces

People living in mobile tiny houses tend to spend more time outside, exploring the great outdoors, or with family and friends, and many have confessed that this lifestyle has brought a change for the better in their lives. And indeed, recent research suggests that downsizing your life to a smaller space, living more intentionally, and valuing experiences instead of material possessions can make people happier.
Besides their smaller environmental footprint, affordability, and mobility benefits, tiny houses’ appeal also lies in the fact that they can be customized to individual needs and preferences, just like their bigger counterparts. The Athos tiny home, for instance, is inspired by the ocean and the elements and is perfectly suited for someone looking for a tiny beach house.
Crafted by Summit Tiny Homes, a Canada-based team of hand-picked craftspeople, carpenters, mechanical technicians, and designers, the Athos is the first in the company’s Ourea luxury line of tiny homes. It is truly an eye-candy design, a harmonious combination of charm, elegance, and luxury with a coastal design built around the surrounding view.
Summit Tiny Homes is a well-known tiny home manufacturer that has been focusing on building generously-sized dwellings on wheels that push the boundaries of tiny living. The Athos model seems to follow the same approach, measuring 34 feet (10.4 meters) in length and 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) in width, which makes it larger than the majority of tiny houses out there.
This home gets its name from the Athos character in Greek mythology, the creator of a mountain in northern Greece, but what truly makes it stand apart is the incorporation of elements specific to the coastal interior design, like the light color palette with blue and white shades that mimic the ocean waves and other natural elements from scenic beaches and coastlines.
But before we get to the interior details, let’s have a look at the exterior of Athos. Clad in black metal siding with a cedar feature wall, combined with a black metal roof, the exterior is not giving anything away. The only possible hint of its amazing coastal feel is the color of the front door, which is painted a nice shade of blue. A large deck covered by a canopy sits in front of the house and offers the possibility of extending the living space to the outside.
The 350-square-foot (32.5 square meters) interior of this compact home will leave you in awe. It is beautifully simple, following the principles of minimalism, and the combination of an open-concept layout with large towering windows makes the living spaces bright and spacious. The waterproof plank flooring and smooth white panel interior walls and ceilings tie it all together.
While many tiny homes come with lofted bedrooms in order to save some space, this may be an inconvenience for some people, as lofts can sometimes be difficult to access for kids and older people. Clever design solutions make it possible to include a cozy and comfortable sleeping space on the ground level. This is also the case with Athos. In fact, this tiny dwelling has two sleeping areas, a master bedroom on the main floor and a secondary lofted bedroom above the bathroom, which makes it a great option for those who want to avoid climbing and descending stairs or ladders at night. With this configuration, Athos offers enough sleeping space for three to five people.
The living room is exceptionally appointed with contemporary finishings, coastal elements, and an exquisite color palette with earthy tones that make it a cool space to hang out with family and friends. It is furnished with a velvety L-shaped couch and faces a picture window that helps keep the room airy. The space flows seamlessly into the kitchen through a breakfast bar with two stools that can serve as both a dining area and a working space with a view.
The kitchen is the highlight of this home with its gorgeous walnut cabinets and drawers painted in blue, complemented by solid surface counters. It is well-kitted out with appliances ranging from a two-burner induction cooktop and a hood fan to a farmhouse sink and a full-size fridge/freezer. There is also a pantry cabinet next to the fridge, as well as a long bench and a space for hanging your bags and outdoor clothes.
The ground-floor bedroom perfectly fits a double-person bed, while the loft section sitting above the bathroom is equally spacious. The sleeping loft is accessed via a ladder and has a skylight above the bed that allows natural light in during the day and is perfect for stargazing at night.
No modern tiny home goes without a bathroom these days, and Athos excels in this department as well. It is well equipped with a 60-inch tub/shower combo featuring a glass panel, a good-sized vanity set, a standard flush toilet, and an undercounter washer/dryer unit.
The charming Athos, with its modern coastal aesthetic and uncompromising functionality, could turn into any beach lover’s ideal tiny home. You can order one on Summit Tiny Homes’ website for $199,999 CAD, which translates to $154,999 USD, but be warned that the next available delivery date is October 2023.