Charming Beachy Bohemian Tiny Home Shows How Color Can Transform a Living Space

While many cities across the world are wrestling with the current economic crisis and housing crisis, alternative living solutions like tiny houses are gaining momentum. With a focus on efficient design, affordability, and versatility, smaller dwellings - especially mobile ones - have become appealing to more and more people. That's because they can help cut living expenses, reduce the carbon footprint, and offer a sense of freedom due to their mobility.
Unconstrained by conventional residential dimensions or designs, tiny home builders are free to let their imaginations run wild and come up with creative solutions to make tiny dwellings appealing to prospective customers. The easiest way to add impact to a tiny house is to use bold colors in the design. Whether you choose to paint the walls or add accents through furniture pieces and decor, the power of color is undeniable. Take, for instance, the Beachy Bohemian – a vibrant tiny house built by Portland, Oregon-based Tiny Heirloom.
Sometimes, tiny houses come with a humble, unassuming exterior, even though the interior might surprise through innovative layouts or luxurious finishes. This is not the case with the Beachy Bohemian, as this mobile dwelling’s exterior boasts weathered yellow stain along the top and bottom, perfectly complemented by yellow double French doors.
Built for a family of four, this colorful, beach-inspired home on wheels measures 24 feet long and 8.5 feet wide, sits on a steel chassis with two 7k axles, and is DOT-compliant and RVIA-certified. The loft bumps out a bit over the deck, thus creating an overhang for the entryway. There is also a fold-up deck where you can listen to the birds chirping in the morning or watch the sunset in the evening.
Once stepping inside, you'll find a rather classic layout with a charming and functional kitchen, a small but cute living room area, a dining bar with space for two, a bathroom, a main floor bedroom for the kids, and a bedroom loft for the parents. Though there is nothing innovative in terms of space distribution, the interior gives off whimsical vibes due to the light, bohemian color palette.
The warm yellow hue of the door combines with a red velvet accent wall around it, ocean blue, green and mustard yellow in the kitchen, teal green in the lofts, and natural wooden tones throughout to create a sense of balance. There are tons of windows throughout, so lots of natural light pour in from all the corners and throughout the day.
The L-shaped kitchen is small but functional, with walnut butcher block countertop, a three-burner gas cooktop, a range hood, an oven, and an apartment-size fridge. Overhead open shelves provide storage space for kitchenware and spices.
Next to the kitchen is the bathroom, hidden behind a barn-style door. It includes a horse trough shower that adds a tinge of rustic vibe to the space, a composting toilet, a pedestal sink, as well as a washer/dryer machine.
At the back of the house, there is the children’s sleeping space, which is fitted with bunkbeds and nothing else. The lofted bedroom is the parents' sleeping space and includes a double mattress and a skylight right above it. There isn't much headroom in the loft, but that is not necessarily an issue if they plan only to visit this area when they need to rest their bones.
This highly-functional home on wheels is suitable for both full-time and temporary living. You can turn it into a beach house, a mountain cabin, a vacation rental, or even a second home. Given its versatility, the options are endless. Living inside such a colorful, bright home is sure to make even your dullest days cheerful.
This home is the perfect example of how color can instantly transform any space, making rooms feel brighter, more cheerful, and more inviting. And while some may consider the bold choice of colors a bit tiring on the eye, it does give the dwelling a unique, vibrant look. And besides the quirky aesthetic, Beachy Bohemian is also spacious and comfortable, threading function into every layer of design.
The first half of the main floor is in an open space design encompassing the living room, the dining area, and the kitchen. When you enter the home, to your right, you find a gray armchair and round stool, while the dining bar is at your left. It overlooks a window and could also double as a workspace.
Perhaps the only department this custom tiny home lacks in is storage space. Besides the kitchen cabinets and some shelves, there aren't many storage options inside the home. There is some loft space above the bathroom and kid's room that could be used as storage, but the family chose to use is a study area with a desk and two chairs for the kids to be able to do their schoolwork even when traveling.
This highly-functional home on wheels is suitable for both full-time and temporary living. You can turn it into a beach house, a mountain cabin, a vacation rental, or even a second home. Given its versatility, the options are endless. Living inside such a colorful, bright home is sure to make even your dullest days cheerful.