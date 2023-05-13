The Pioneer Is a Functional Tiny Home With a Wood Interior That Exudes Rustic Vibes

Though living off the grid may seem like a daunting endeavor to some people, self-sufficient tiny houses have seen a steady increase in popularity in recent years, mainly due to their flexibility, sustainability, and affordability. These homes also offer the perk of mobility, so you can place them in remote areas and disconnect from the daily rat race and enjoy the peace and quiet of nature.
Many people who value individual freedom and are conscious about the environment have embraced the tiny movement and are happy with their life choices. Over the last few years, we have seen many tiny homes that look like mansions on wheels rather than a dwelling for people who want to downsize or live a more minimalist lifestyle. But there are still compact homes that preserve the essence of tiny living, such as the Pioneer model from Tiny House Building Company, a builder based in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Tiny House Building Company is a small team, but they have crafted countless small abodes so far, so they have perfected the art of tiny construction, delivery, and installation. They allow their customers to pick the details of their future homes, down to the windows, doors, siding, roofing, and cabinetry.
The Pioneer tiny home measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) long and 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide and boasts a warm, wood interior that creates a homey atmosphere perfect for those who love rustic tiny homes.
The interior features Bruce 50-year flooring with cork underlayment throughout, white beadboard walls, and stained wood ceiling. All these create an inviting feel, while the stained wood window trim and custom light fixtures enhance the rustic appeal three-fold.
Upon entering Pioneer, you will find yourself in the open living room with a huge couch, an armchair, and a superb sideboard with four drawers. The walls are covered in paintings, and fun decor items embellish the space.
The sleeping loft sits above the kitchen and can be accessed via a wooden ladder. It can comfortably accommodate two people in the king-sized bed, or rather mattress. No less than five dormer windows surround the sleeping area, enhancing the airy feel. There is also a second loft above the living area meant for storage purposes. In addition, you will also find a small closet for extra storage space in this house.
No tiny modern residence is complete without a bathroom, so the Pioneer delivers on this front as well. It is located next to the kitchen and includes a 24-inch by 32-inch (61 cm x 82 cm) shower, a sink and mirror, and a composting/dry toilet.
Windows all around the house enhance the airy feel and optimize ventilation. The exterior of Pioneer is also focused on simplicity, with cedar cladding and a black metal roof, though a red door adds a splash of color into the mix.
This is a 2018 tiny house model, and the pricing listed on the builder’s website is $68,500 as shown, but for a more precise quote, you can always get in touch with the team through their contact form. The Pioneer may not be the most luxurious tiny home you have seen, but it sure embodies the essence of tiny living.
Tiny House Building Company is a small team, but they have crafted countless small abodes so far, so they have perfected the art of tiny construction, delivery, and installation. They allow their customers to pick the details of their future homes, down to the windows, doors, siding, roofing, and cabinetry.
The Pioneer tiny home measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) long and 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide and boasts a warm, wood interior that creates a homey atmosphere perfect for those who love rustic tiny homes.
It offers only approximately 272 square feet (25.3 square meters) of living space, but we can’t help but appreciate the clever use of space. Granted, it would be absurd to expect large rooms, as by definition, small dwellings like the Pioneer are about making the most of the available square footage and using it in a functional way so that all the amenities you would usually find in regular homes can fit inside. This rugged tiny home does just that, and it would be ideal as a temporary or permanent residence for a couple or even a small family. That’s because it includes a nice living room, a functional kitchen, a bathroom, a king-size bedroom loft, and a storage loft.
The interior features Bruce 50-year flooring with cork underlayment throughout, white beadboard walls, and stained wood ceiling. All these create an inviting feel, while the stained wood window trim and custom light fixtures enhance the rustic appeal three-fold.
Upon entering Pioneer, you will find yourself in the open living room with a huge couch, an armchair, and a superb sideboard with four drawers. The walls are covered in paintings, and fun decor items embellish the space.
There is a seamless connection between the living area and the L-shaped kitchen, the latter of which is as small as it is functional. It boasts hickory cabinets and granite countertops and is better equipped than some regular apartment kitchens. Cooking in this kitchen is made a breeze by the abundance of appliances, including a triple-burner propane cooktop, an under-counter refrigerator, a coffee maker, a toaster oven, and a sink.
The sleeping loft sits above the kitchen and can be accessed via a wooden ladder. It can comfortably accommodate two people in the king-sized bed, or rather mattress. No less than five dormer windows surround the sleeping area, enhancing the airy feel. There is also a second loft above the living area meant for storage purposes. In addition, you will also find a small closet for extra storage space in this house.
No tiny modern residence is complete without a bathroom, so the Pioneer delivers on this front as well. It is located next to the kitchen and includes a 24-inch by 32-inch (61 cm x 82 cm) shower, a sink and mirror, and a composting/dry toilet.
Windows all around the house enhance the airy feel and optimize ventilation. The exterior of Pioneer is also focused on simplicity, with cedar cladding and a black metal roof, though a red door adds a splash of color into the mix.
As you can see, this tiny home is all about minimalism, simplicity, and living life on your own terms. And this makes it appealing to many people who want to get back to the roots of tiny living. It might not be as fancy as other builds, but there is another advantage this compact house provides - the fact that it allows you to cut the cord for off-grid freedom. Designed to be fully autonomous, the house uses propane heating, has a composting toilet, and can be equipped with solar panels and a rainwater collection and filtration system so that you can live more sustainably.
This is a 2018 tiny house model, and the pricing listed on the builder’s website is $68,500 as shown, but for a more precise quote, you can always get in touch with the team through their contact form. The Pioneer may not be the most luxurious tiny home you have seen, but it sure embodies the essence of tiny living.