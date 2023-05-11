This German-Made Wagon-Style Tiny House Has a Nice Porch and Two Bay Window Extensions

The trendy tiny houses took over the entire world, and though they offer less space than an apartment or conventional home, their popularity continues to grow. The idea of downsizing and living more intentionally in smaller dwellings originated in the U.S., as people stopped longing for bigger houses and started putting greater emphasis on individual freedom and living more sustainably.
This attitude quickly extended beyond the United States. Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Germany are among the countries where an increased utilization of small houses has been observed. In Germany, in particular, their popularity is on the rise due to their versatility, low maintenance costs, low energy consumption, and the fact that bureaucracy is not preventing micro houses from gaining more followers.
Wohlwagen, a Gottingen-based company that has been around since 2007, is one of Germany’s leading builders, offering several styles of tiny homes focused on sustainable living. One of the most striking models in its portfolio is the Wohlwagen Model L2, a wagon-style tiny home that measures 34.2 feet (10.5 meters) long and features two window bays that greatly expand the living space inside. In total, it offers 334 square feet (31 square meters) of space that is cleverly used to create an ideal main residence for a person or a couple.
Allow yourself to be fascinated and inspired as we explore this simple, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing mobile abode. A simple glance suffices to notice an abundance of natural wood has been used in the construction of this tiny house, which gives it a rustic appearance.
An additional canopy can be found on the opposite side of the tiny house and can be used for drying laundry or as bicycle parking space. There is also an outside storage compartment with a foldable worktop, which means it can be used as an outside kitchen, workshop, or gardener’s shed.
Modern and cozy, Wohlwagen is just as wonderful and welcoming on the inside. It boasts wood paneling and flooring and custom-built furniture that perfectly matches the overall modern design. The glazed entrance door leads directly into an open space that includes the living room in the center and the kitchen on your left.
The bay windows that angle out beyond the house wall are a clever design trick to extend the livable space. And the Wohlwagen Model L2 has two such extensions, one serving as a sleeping/working area and the second housing a lounge room with an extendable sofa and the bathroom when the caravan is parked. When on the move, these extensions are safely pushed back in through a seamless mechanism.
The L-shaped kitchen is as gorgeous as it is practical. It includes numerous cupboards and cabinets for your storage need, as well as the usual appliances you expect to find in a well-equipped kitchen. Large windows allow for beautiful views while cooking dinner, and there is also a four-person dining table.
The bathroom is located next to the sofa and is spacious and bright. It can be fitted with either a shower or a tub, and it also includes a toilet, a vanity with sink, and a large mirror cabinet.
Room divider doors separate the sleeping/working area in this tiny home, creating an intimate space for when you want some privacy. This bay window extension houses a foldable desk, full-height storage units, a storage bed with deep drawers, and some shelves on the wall.
The prospect of a comfortable and sustainable dwelling, coupled with its sheer practicality, makes Wohlwagen Model L2 a worthy contender for anyone looking to downsize their life. This wonderful tiny house is available for a starting price of €108,364, which translates to about $118,380 at current exchange rates.
This not-so-little caravan boasts wood-framed siding and looks like it belongs in the woods. And besides the beautiful craftsmanship, the exterior impresses through the addition of a spacious porch. An adjoining bay window completes the house’s front design and, together with the covered terrace, forms a nice sheltered corner ideal for enjoying summer evenings. Numerous windows and a double glass door ensure the interior gets as much natural light as possible and open up the space.
The living area consists of the aforementioned sofa bed that faces the glazed doors, offering an unobstructed view of the surroundings, a coffee table, and a wood-burning fireplace that ensures optimal temperatures inside on cold days.
This beautiful caravan is a great example of smart design and practical engineering. And the German company's sustainable building practices make this Wohlwagen caravan an appealing option for those looking to downsize and reduce their environmental impact. The builder only uses trees purchased locally from sustainable forestry operations and cuts and dries the boards using their own equipment. Moreover, through the addition of solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and a composting toilet, the house would easily turn into a self-sufficient residence.
