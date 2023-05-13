This Ambulance Mobile Home Only Cost 15k, It's Surprisingly Cozy and Funtional

Mobile homes are undoubtedly one of the best ways to go out, explore, and learn more about the world we live in. Mobile homes can do everything from meeting new people who can teach you all sorts of new things to admiring amazing views.
But that sort of freedom can often come at a high cost. And in this case, the cost is not used as a figure of speech but instead refers to the actual price. Some builds based on modern vans can reach up to six-digit numbers, which is just too steep for many nomads.
That's precisely why this couple transformed an old ambulance into a cozy home on wheels while working within a tight budget. The price of this 7.3-liter powered Ford E-350 was just $4,000, and $11,000 more was invested in turning it into a true mobile home. Obviously, $15,000 is still a considerable chunk of change, but it's incredibly cheap compared to several similar builds.
Granted, working within a restricted budget means making some sacrifices, but in this case, the only real one made is choosing an alternative second-hand vehicle instead of a brand-new van. Furthermore, there's also the fact that the material used can't be considered premium, but having top-shelf stuff is more of a flex than a vital attribute of a mobile home. There's also the fact that small compromises are something every van lifer has to account for.
Speaking of choosing an alternative vehicle, that can also bring with it some pleasant surprises, as is the case with this one. Picking up an ambulance for a mobile home conversion seems to be a great idea, as there are many storage spaces dotted all around it. Everything can be neatly stored in separate compartments and organized, allowing the interior to be much less cluttered.
But things get a lot better once inside, with the overall aesthetic giving off the vibe you've stepped into a hobbit's dwelling. Everything is made from light—brown wood that beautifully contrasts with a warm color palette, cozy decorations, and a decent amount of natural light that oozes through the side windows and skylight.
There's also another nice feature provided by the half-height doors, as just above them, on the inside, there's a folding wooden tray. This area serves as an office space, something that's sometimes missing from more ample builds.
The central piece of this gorgeous interior is the kitchen, which is relatively modest in size, but well-equipped. Most of the countertop space is taken up by a large double sink and a stovetop and propane-powered oven combo. That being said, there's not much else placed in this area, leaving just enough space to cook a meal, especially as the stovetop has a wooden cover that extends the work area.
This area is also home to the dinette, which is an impressive and innovative solution. There's no fixed or folding table present, but rather just a piece of wood that slides out from the bed frame and serves as a tabletop, with a retractable kitchen cabinet that doubles as a seat. There's also a bench on the opposite wall with hidden storage under it, making this dinette surprisingly spacious for such a tiny build.
To the right of the kitchen is the driver’s cabin, which is again fully utilized to declutter the living space. The overhead storage compartment that used to be here is now a hidden pantry with a large spice rack that could make traditional homes jealous. Even the center console has a secret, as it's, in fact, a dual-zone fridge and freezer unit.
And since I mentioned the bed earlier, let's look at the bedroom area to the left of the kitchen next. The bed inside this mobile home is elevated, allowing the garage space to be created underneath it. There are also a few drawers that slide out from the frame where clothes can be stored.
Worth noting is that it would be a tremendously relaxing experience as this area has a charming vibe thanks to framed pictures on the back wall, fairy lights, and even a curtain that gives this place a natural homey feeling. And thanks to a diesel heater, 500W of solar panels, and a total of almost 850Ah of batteries split between two power banks, many off-grid nights can end warm and cozy, falling asleep to a movie.
You will notice I haven't mentioned a shower so far, and that's because this is the final compromise present here. The entire bathroom is made up of just a composting toilet hidden in one of the cabinets. However, that's not the be-all and end-all of mobile homes, as this is a common choice made by many nomads. But still, there's a hose connected straight to the 55-gallon (208-liter) freshwater tank for an impromptu outdoor shower, but that's more of an emergency option for off-grid adventures.
Overall, this "vanbulance" is a unique, cozy mobile home that's also highly practical and off-grid capable. And that's a great accomplishment that could serve as a blueprint for many potential nomads considering only $15,000 went into this entire build.
Moving to the interior, you'll notice another small compromise that shows up, as there's no actual door on the side of this ambulance. Instead, getting inside is done through two half-height doors that probably used to be another storage compartment before the remodeling.
