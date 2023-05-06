DIY Camper Van Is a Rustic Cabin on Wheels With Lots of Dark Wood and a Copper Shower

Last month, I covered a rustic Sprinter camper conversion. Having enjoyed the aesthetic, I started searching for other similar camper conversions I can share with you. Lo and behold, I found the perfect example: Karol and Austin's Ram ProMaster camper.
I am fond of blending the old and the new in a camper vehicle – having a rustic aesthetic doesn't mean you can't fit modern features that make life on the road much more comfortable. This is also the case with Karol and Austin's home on wheels.
The couple chose a 2020 Ram ProMaster 3500 159" Wheelbase Extended Edition for their full-time home. It took them just two months to convert it into a camper. It's impressive how good the rig looks given the short duration of the conversion – they took care of the process by themselves, proving that a DIY camper project can be both high quality and swift. I'll start by discussing the interior.
Once you step inside, you'll notice you're surrounded by wood. The couple went all-in with the wooden, rustic aesthetic, which looks fantastic. Furthermore, various small elements, such as a painting and a cow skull, complete the look.
Karol said storage space was one of her main concerns regarding living in a camper. So, the couple devised many storage spaces, such as a large closet you'll notice straight ahead from the entrance. They lined the clothes with cedar wood on the sides, keeping the clothes smelling fresh.
Under the closet are some spacious drawers where the duo stores kitchen utensils, personal items, shoes, and boots. The couple uses small, simple latches to keep the drawers closed while traveling.
Right across, you'll discover the kitchen arranged like in the layouts on most van campers. It consists of a deep sink with an extending faucet, a water pump, a filter, an oven complete with a three-burner gas stove, a fridge, and a small countertop. Luckily, the stove can be covered to make room for meal-prepping.
The driver and passenger seats are swivel seats, and two tables can be attached behind them, where the couple can eat dinner or do work.
Some overhead cabinets are where Karol and Austin store plates, glasses, and coffee. You'll notice other storage spaces located above the driver's cabin in the form of, again, cabinets. Moreover, a small guest seat is right behind the driver's seat.
Many people are reluctant to try van life because they believe they must sacrifice their hygiene or get used to showering won't be as comfortable. Of course, it won't be the same if you've gotten used to a massive walk-in shower and many hours of hot water bathing.
If you choose a proper design and equipment, showering in a camper van isn't that bad. In Karol and Austin's case, they created a spacious shower/bathroom space between the closet and the bedroom. It features a compact cassette toilet that separates liquids from solids, a shower, soap, and shampoo holders. Furthermore, the entire area blends in perfectly with the rest of the van, as it boasts copper panels. Dimmable lights ensure you can set the right mood in the bathroom. In fact, that applies to the whole interior, as all of the lights are dimmable.
Moving deeper into the van, you'll notice the bedroom. In fact, given this is not a school bus, it's the only place left to go. Right under the bed is where the couple integrated a laundry basket. It's also where you'll discover a propane and carbon monoxide detector.
Some people, me included, need plenty of sleeping space to get a good night's rest. It's the same for Karol and Austin, who opted for a full queen-size bed. There's a skylight right above, so stargazing can be done from the comfort of the bed.
There wasn't any room left to fit a TV. Instead, the couple made a small kickstand, where they placed a projector. All they need is to turn it on, lower the projector screen and watch their favorite programs, movies, or series.
Other clothing storage spaces were devised on the other end of the bed, above a small window. There's also a small porthole at the rear. Plenty of natural lighting comes via the main door windows and the windscreen, as there isn't a wall separating the driver's cabin from the rest of the interior.
Let me tell you a bit about the utilities of this camper van. The stove, oven, water heater, and furnace run on propane, provided by a 5-gallon (19-liter) propane tank housed underneath the sink. Moreover, there are multiple power outlets and USB ports around the interior. Also critical are a 42-gallon (159-liter) freshwater tank and a 15-gallon (57-liter) greywater tank.
Safety is essential for the couple (and it should be for all van lifers). That's why they installed a SimpliSafe security system by the main door, a glass breaker sensor, and a camera pointing at the entrance to instantly know if any unwanted visitors enter their home.
You need to open the two rear doors to access the garage, just like in many other campers. It serves as a storage space and integrates the van's electrical system. It's fitted with a 170 Ah battery, a 120 V breaker box, a transfer switch, a 2000 W inverter, and other components. Right across, there's a tankless propane water heater. Another notable exterior feature is a roof deck integrating 300 W solar panels.
Karol and Austin are selling their rustic camper, although they haven't yet created an official listing, so we don't know how much they'd like to get for this rig. Given that they put their heart and soul into building this home, they probably won't let go of it that easily, but a good offer will undoubtedly seal the deal.