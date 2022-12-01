This mobile home was completed earlier this year, in July. It was designed by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a builder located in Dallas, Texas. It’s a family-owned business that has been around since 2005. Indigo River Tiny Homes built its first tiny home on land in 2009, and it created its first mobile dwelling in 2017. Since then, it has continued to design beautiful houses on wheels that fit the needs and preferences of every customer.
This custom gooseneck home sits on a three-axle trailer, and it measures 43 ft (13.1 meters) in length. It’s also 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide), and it offers approximately 385 sq ft (35.7 meters) of living space. The house features a purple exterior with grey trim, black windows, and a black door.
This modern exterior contrasts its rustic interior. As soon as you step inside, you’re welcomed by a cozy living area that features numerous wooden accents. It truly feels like you’re inside a spacious log cabin. Of course, the house is loaded with modern amenities, so it works wonderfully as a permanent residence.
But that’s not all. You’ll also see a large copper sink with a pull-down faucet, an apartment-size fridge, a range hood, and a generous countertop. There are several cabinets, open shelves, and pull-out drawers that provide ample storage space.
Above the kitchen area, you can spot a catwalk. It’s a great addition for those who want to have some extra storage. Plant lovers or people who own cats would definitely find the catwalk useful. A few steps ahead is a full-size bathroom. It has a massive walk-in shower with a sliding glass door, a laundry nook designed for a washing machine, a standard toilet, and a gorgeous vanity with a unique vessel sink.
Outside the bathroom, you’ll find stairs with built-in storage that lead to an ingeniously-designed sleeping space, which includes two bedrooms. The first bedroom fits inside a queen-size bed and a large wardrobe, while the second one is a little bit smaller – it’s perfect for a kid.
tiny home. That one can be accessed via a wooden ladder, and it’s also pretty spacious. It can either function as another sleeping space, a storage room, or as an office, depending on the owner’s preferences.
Underneath this area is the living room, which can easily fit a large couch and a small table. It also has enough room for an electric fireplace and a TV stand. It’s a great spot to relax with friends and family.
Unfortunately, Indigo River Tiny Homes doesn’t mention the price for this model. That’s because each unit is custom designed to fit the preferences of the owners. The size, materials used, appliances, and options included can differ. They can even include an off-grid package. The company can add water-holding tanks, solar panels, and rain catchment systems. In the end, it all comes down to the customers’ needs.
If you want to see what this 43-ft (13.1-meter) gooseneck is all about, you can watch the video attached down below. Peter from Indigo River Tiny Homes offered a thorough walkthrough of this gorgeous custom model, showing everyone what it has to offer.
This custom gooseneck home sits on a three-axle trailer, and it measures 43 ft (13.1 meters) in length. It’s also 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide), and it offers approximately 385 sq ft (35.7 meters) of living space. The house features a purple exterior with grey trim, black windows, and a black door.
This modern exterior contrasts its rustic interior. As soon as you step inside, you’re welcomed by a cozy living area that features numerous wooden accents. It truly feels like you’re inside a spacious log cabin. Of course, the house is loaded with modern amenities, so it works wonderfully as a permanent residence.
But that’s not all. You’ll also see a large copper sink with a pull-down faucet, an apartment-size fridge, a range hood, and a generous countertop. There are several cabinets, open shelves, and pull-out drawers that provide ample storage space.
Above the kitchen area, you can spot a catwalk. It’s a great addition for those who want to have some extra storage. Plant lovers or people who own cats would definitely find the catwalk useful. A few steps ahead is a full-size bathroom. It has a massive walk-in shower with a sliding glass door, a laundry nook designed for a washing machine, a standard toilet, and a gorgeous vanity with a unique vessel sink.
Outside the bathroom, you’ll find stairs with built-in storage that lead to an ingeniously-designed sleeping space, which includes two bedrooms. The first bedroom fits inside a queen-size bed and a large wardrobe, while the second one is a little bit smaller – it’s perfect for a kid.
tiny home. That one can be accessed via a wooden ladder, and it’s also pretty spacious. It can either function as another sleeping space, a storage room, or as an office, depending on the owner’s preferences.
Underneath this area is the living room, which can easily fit a large couch and a small table. It also has enough room for an electric fireplace and a TV stand. It’s a great spot to relax with friends and family.
Unfortunately, Indigo River Tiny Homes doesn’t mention the price for this model. That’s because each unit is custom designed to fit the preferences of the owners. The size, materials used, appliances, and options included can differ. They can even include an off-grid package. The company can add water-holding tanks, solar panels, and rain catchment systems. In the end, it all comes down to the customers’ needs.
If you want to see what this 43-ft (13.1-meter) gooseneck is all about, you can watch the video attached down below. Peter from Indigo River Tiny Homes offered a thorough walkthrough of this gorgeous custom model, showing everyone what it has to offer.