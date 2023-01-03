The Mountain XL Is a Cozy Tiny Home With a Rooftop Deck and Fold-Down Porch

Transforming a teeny tiny space into a cozy habitat is not easy, but Comak Tiny Homes always manage to find clever ways that maximize the available space. The builder’s Mountain XL tiny house is ultra-compact, measuring only 16 ft in length. However, this mobile dwelling is loaded with space-saving contraptions and smart design solutions. It even boasts a rooftop deck and a fold-down covered porch that blurs the lines between the indoors and the outdoors.