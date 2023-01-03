The Mountain XL Is a Cozy Tiny Home With a Rooftop Deck and Fold-Down Porch

Although tiny homes come in all shapes and styles, they have one thing in common: they allow people to downsize their lives and still enjoy most of the amenities they’d find in a traditional house. The Mountain XL might be super small, but it has everything a couple needs to live comfortably. The mobile dwelling was designed and built by Comak Tiny Homes, a builder located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Comak definitely knows how to turn small spaces into incredible habitats by incorporating tons of clever solutions and storage hacks into its builds. The Mountain XL sits on a custom double-axle trailer, and it’s only 16 ft (4.8 meters) long and 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. That is truly a compact home, even by tiny house standards.
But you’ll be surprised to find out that this isn’t the smallest tiny in their portfolio. Just like its name suggests, the Mountain XL is actually the bigger version of the original Mountain model, which measures only 13 ft (3.9 meters) in length. That’s a microhabitat that amazingly makes room for two.
The XL takes every great feature included in the Mountain to the next level. The home mixes modern amenities with rustic elements into a unique package that offers 110 sq ft (10.2 sq meters) of living space. It might sound like a suffocatingly small home, but this unique habitat has a smart layout that maximizes space.
When it’s down, this area adds 5 ft (1.5 meters) to the construction, extending the living room to the outside. This way, the boundaries between the outdoors and the indoors are eliminated, so owners can enjoy a bright and airy space with friends and family. What’s more, they can use the porch even when it’s sunny or when it rains since the rooftop deck serves as a cover for the patio as well.
Speaking of that, people get to enjoy a 50 sq ft (4.6 meters) area that offers incredible views. They can access the rooftop via the hatch located at the rear or by using the large skylight above the loft. Up there, they have enough space for a couch. They can even attach a swing to the cedar and stainless steel cable railing and put it through the hatch. This feature isn’t included in the build, but you can see it in the pictures provided by Comak.
The kitchen is positioned next to the entryway. It comes with live-edge black walnut and epoxy countertops that offer dwellers enough space to prepare delicious meals. It also has several cabinets and drawers for storage, a mini fridge, and a sink with a touchless faucet. The builder didn’t include a cooktop, but customers can always add a portable one if they want.
The living room is at the rear, and it feels extra cozy. It’s equipped with a large couch and cabinets with open shelves. Of course, this place can open onto the fold-down porch via a sliding door. At the opposite end of the home is the bathroom, which combines the best of both worlds.
Above the kitchen and the bathroom is the loft, which has a bed that can comfortably accommodate two people. As I’ve already mentioned, this area comes with a skylight that provides a perfect sky view.
Other features included in this tiny home are dimmable LED lights, a mini-split AC unit, and a water heater. People can also opt for heated floors to keep the place warm and cozy during cold winter nights. The tiny can be customized for off-grid living as well. In this case, we’re talking about the second build in the Mountain series, the Mountain XL Off-Grid.
Unfortunately, Comak didn’t mention a price for the Mountain XL. However, it’s worth noting that the original build (which has no rooftop deck or fold-down porch) was sold last year for $35,000.
