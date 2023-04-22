This Rustic Sprinter Camper Conversion Is a Cozy Cabin on Wheels, Features a Wood Burner

Camper conversions are becoming increasingly popular across the globe. Being an avid camper fan, I’ve covered many builds here on autoevolution. However, most have been equipped with premium features housed in modern interior designs. Today, I wanted to check out something different – while browsing many YouTube videos, I stumbled upon a Mercedes Sprinter LWB van conversion with a rustic feel, and I felt like sharing it with you.
The Mercedes Sprinter is typically a go-to base vehicle for conversion. Here are some reasons why – firstly, the German-built engines are very reliable, known to last hundreds of thousands of miles. Secondly, the rest of the van’s construction is made to withstand demanding environments. Of course, if you want the most capable option and budget is not an issue, I’d suggest you go for a 4x4 version, enabling you to go even deeper into nature without fearing getting stuck.
Sprinters also have high-end options and features that make driving safer and more accessible. After all, even if you’re not converting one to live in it full-time, it makes the experience more pleasurable. And lastly, they provide a bunch of interior space, especially if you go for the LWB (long wheelbase) version, which is seven meters (23 feet) long.
In case you haven’t noticed yet from the pictures, the conversion I’m looking at today is all about wood, both inside and out. It’s a 2015 Mercedes Sprinter LWB rental van from the UK-based Quirky Campers. Before we get into specifics, you’re probably curious how much it costs to rent such a vehicle: about £130 (almost $162) per night. Let’s see what you’ll get for it.
The van boasts quite a stealthy look that neatly blends with the surroundings, especially when you’re out and about in nature. Its exterior is wrapped in woodland vinyl, which hints at what you can expect to find inside the van. It even has a fitting name: Splinter. Other notable exterior features include all-terrain tires and a small bull bar. But the interior is where things get interesting.
The first thing you’ll discover upon entering is a mini wood burner – of course, this is not just for aesthetic purposes. The furnace can provide you with heat even in the coldest months and certainly adds to the coziness of the experience. What’s more, the Splinter is equipped with fully adjustable driver and passenger seats, so you can turn them to face the wood burner. Add a book into the mix, and it’s the perfect way to relax after a long, cold day.
Dead ahead from the entrance, you’ll notice the van’s bathroom, with a small mirror on the door. Indeed, it’s a bit cramped, but you have a full-size shower and a toilet inside. Moreover, the small touches, such as the copper shower head and knobs, the door hinges, and the lock, blend perfectly with the dark wooden aesthetic.
There’s a two-burner gas stove beside the wood burner, with some storage space in the cabinet underneath, as well as a small trash can. Right across, there’s a large, sculpted countertop and a copper sink. You’ll also find a fridge and a microwave. If you want to adopt the cabin lifestyle fully, you can cook using the wood burner.
Let’s discuss the van’s utilities – the Splinter is fitted with two 12 V batteries, which are charged by solar panels on the roof and while driving via the vehicle's electrical system. You can use them to power your gadgets and phone through the 12 V USB sockets and 12 V cigarette lighter sockets.
There’s one slight problem, though. Some utilities, including the 240V plugs and microwave, can only be used when hooked up to an external electrical source, such as the ones you can find at campsites. Furthermore, the same goes for hot water, as the batteries cannot power the heater alone. At least the tanks are large enough, with a 40-liter (10-gallon) waste tank and a 70-liter (18-gallon) water tank.
I like that the people who built this van paid attention to every detail. Even though its utilities could undoubtedly be improved, I’d say they suffice for a rental van and for customers to get a taste of the van life. By the way, I suggest everybody looking to build a camper first rent one out to see if the lifestyle suits them.
The creators of this van opted for a cozy, cabin-like vibe, noticeable as soon as you open its main door. You can feast your eyes on the dark wood interior, perfectly complemented by many small touches that complete this rustic look, such as the finishes, shapes, and fur blankets.
You’ll probably spend most of the time inside toward the rear of the van. You can convert the sizeable seating area into a sleeping space with a king-size bed by lowering the swivel table and rearranging the cushions. Two massive windows on both sides of the van let plenty of light shine inside and enhance the feeling of space. Right above, there’s a small skylight.
