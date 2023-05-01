Going Off-Grid Is a Piece of Cake With This Luxurious School Bus Camper Conversion

One of the best parts of traveling by camper is exploring all sorts of places. What's more, if you built an off-grid capable vehicle, a whole new breed of adventure awaits. I've seen and covered various off-grid campers here on autoevolution, but the one I'm discussing today might take the cake. Meet the Green Bus.
Having a bus converted into a camper comes with both advantages and disadvantages. You'll have way more space to fit all you need for life on the road. That also means you'll be restricted regarding what routes you can take due to the sheer size of buses. Furthermore, you can expect increased durability and reliability. However, converting a bus will cost you more time and money than dealing with a smaller vehicle.
Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the Green Bus. What we have here is a 2007 Thomas Built Bus fitted with all the creature comfort of a conventional home and more. This rig is extra special because it's engineered as a proper off-grid vehicle – you can take it to the middle of nowhere worry-free.
Step inside, and you'll instantly notice how much space there is inside. The entryway can accommodate four more people besides the driver. Sit down behind the wheel, and you'll see the many controls the driver has access to, including front and rear LED lights.
One issue when driving massive buses is that they have plenty of blind spots, and parking is challenging. In this regard, this bus is fitted with a 360-degree view camera, so you know exactly how to position the vehicle.
The entryway serves the same purpose as the hallway in conventional homes. You'll discover a large closet where you can get dressed and get your shoes on before you head outside. Furthermore, behind the two extra seats, you'll find all the control for the electrical system.
Head deeper into the interior, and you'll enter the dining area. Amazingly, it can fit up to seven people. Small sofas surround two adjustable tables, but it's more than enough to gather around with your friends and family and have a drink or a nice meal. Furthermore, you can even house them overnight, as the entire area turns into a sleeping space, with a twin-size bed on one side and a single bed on the other.
Moving on to the kitchen – it's so well-equipped that it surpasses some kitchens you find in conventional homes. It features a large sink, an enormous fridge/freezer, and an oven with a three-burner stove. Some campers struggle with countertop space, but not this bad boy – there's plenty to prepare meals for multiple guests. There are also numerous storage spaces in the form of many cabinets, drawers, and overhead shelves.
The amount of space offered by the cabinetry in this bus is incredible. Once you pass by the kitchen, the hallway is narrowed due to, yet again, multiple cabinets and closets. Moreover, there's a full oversized closet, so big you can step inside of it. You can surely fit all your clothes inside these spaces, and taking care of laundry is done via a washer/dryer. Also, this is the first time I've seen a rifle-sized gun safe integrated into a camper – you never know when you need that extra protection.
Once I got a glimpse of the bathroom, I knew I found my favorite spot on this bus. Just like the other areas in this camper, it's enormous. Designed as a wet bathroom, it fits all you need to care for your daily hygienic needs, such as a shower with a rain shower head, sink, and a composting toilet. I'm really fond of its luxurious design, with black fixtures, black tiles, and a wooden ceiling. You even have two large windows to take in a beautiful view, whether deep in the mountains or in the middle of the desert.
And lastly, we have the bedroom, which is surrounded by windows. It features a queen-size bed with double nightstands. Above it, you'll notice a skylight, two fans, and an essential piece of equipment: an AC/heater.
Now that I've covered the entire living space, let me tell you about the most impressive bit regarding this bus: its utility systems. All the electronic components are housed under the cushions in the dining area. It's an advanced 24 V system. The batteries add up to an astonishing 9600 Wh with 2500 W total solar power via the panels covering most of the roof. Moreover, traveling in colder months won't be a problem as you have a Webasto diesel heater and a 7-gallon (26-liter) Bosch water heater.
All in all, this is a fantastic bus conversion that makes full-time living on the road about as comfortable as it can get. The fact that it has such advanced off-grid capabilities is the cherry on top.