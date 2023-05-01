Jayco's New and Insanely Cheap Pop Top Campers Are Hands-Off to Everyone but Australia

It's no secret that RV manufacturers build specific models for specific areas on our globe. One team that offers a camper on just about any continent is Jayco, and this time, we'll check out two of their newest machines for this season, the Wren and Penguin.
Folks, Jayco is one of America's most beloved RV and camper manufacturers. However, they're also loved over in Aussieland, so much that they even offer particular models for the region, which include entirely different manufacturing lines. Two machines to come off said lines for the 2023 year are the Wren and Penguin, pop top campers suitable for up to three people. Overall, the Wren and Penguin are very similar campers, so to help clarify things, I'll address them separately, starting with the Penguin, the more expensive and equipped of the two travel trailers.
As I mentioned, both campers are pop tops, which means a few things. For example, these units are typically lighter and more aerodynamic than traditional stiff-wall puppies. That said, the Penguin comes in with a dry weight of 1,050 kg (2,314 lbs) and can carry up to another 315 kg (694 lbs). Considering its standing upon a leaf-spring suspension, I wonder if this one is built in the image of beefier campers to come out of Australia, capable of going anywhere at any time. Nonetheless, to hit up some old dirt road and find a place just for you and your loved ones, it should do just fine. Still, features like rock guards, mudflaps, and a galvanized frame should ease your mind if you have to cross some small riverbed.
Sure, dropping more cash on a unit is always a bummer, but this camper starts at no more than $28,600 Australian. That's the equivalent of $19,000 American. Sounds like the sort of travel trailer that requires some more attention if you're in the market for an affordable off-grid living machine.
As for the next trinket on our list, it's the Wren. This is a slightly less equipped camper compared to the Penguin, but no less able to meet your glamping needs. Here, we're looking at a 925 kg (2,039 lbs) unit with the possibility to take in another 415 kg (915 lbs) of gear and goodies. Similar body construction is employed here too, but the lifestyle differs. How? Well, part of the Wren's story is its designation towards outdoor living. To help you absorb yourself into the surrounding wilderness, Jayco adds an outdoor galley with a two-burner top and sink on a slide-out that tucks into the camper underneath the bedroom.
Say all that sounds right up your alley, and you've fallen in love with one or both of these units. Well, there's some good news and some bad news. The good news is that Australian locals have some new campers to explore this season. The bad news is that if you live outside of Aussieland, there's little chance of you ever stepping into such a unit. Why? Because RVs and travel trailers designed and built for a particular country abide by local laws and regulations regarding design, functionality, and safety standards.
The only way around this is to find a manufacturer willing to build a unit tailored to your local laws and regulations, ship it over, or seek a dealership already involved in the abovementioned process and pay the premium there. Maybe Jayco will build something similar for your country. Worst case scenario, download the specs for one of these babies and find a crafty bunch to pull together and make your off-roading dreams possible. It might cost you more, though, so give it some thought.
Once you've reached your promised land, it's time to explore all the little features you'll call upon for simple outdoor living. Stabilize your unit, unhitch it, pop that top, and climb inside. Once you do, to your left, the Penguin reveals a modular two-person dinette that doubles as a bed for one person. In short, it will either be for your kid, a friend, or you if you have a misunderstanding with your spouse. Straight ahead, a galley block fitted with a fridge, 4-burner top, and a sink vis-a-vis are in place, and to the far right of the door, a bed suitable for two folks lies in wait for weary bones. You'll need to drop some extra cash for things like a shower or toilet because they're optional. If money is no object, you can also look into solar power capabilities, another water tank, a roof rack, and countless other features to make the Penguin the right camper for you.
Once you step inside, you'll also notice the difference in moving the galley outside. It feels tighter than the Penguin. A similar modular dinette is found to the left, a fridge straight ahead, and the bedroom to the right. Two guests can rest their weary heads here, too, for a total of three berths. The same story applies to things like a toilet and shower; it's all extra. The best part is that this unit is priced lower than the Penguin, starting at $25,200 Australian, the equivalent of $16,700 American.
