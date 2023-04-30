This 1964 Shasta Astroflyte Camper Is a Stylish Tiny Home on Wheels

When talking about vintage camper trailers and motorhomes, we usually think about products from Airstream and Winnebago. But the early years of the RV era gave birth to a very long list of manufacturers that offered stylish homes on wheels. Shasta is one of them, and the Astroflyte is as elegant as camper trailers get.
Founded in 1941 by industry pioneer Robert Gray, Shasta started out with a small factory in Los Angeles and provided housing for members of the US Army. But as the RV market expanded and sales increased, the company ended up operating no fewer than nine facilities by 1972. It had also become America's largest seller of trailers and motorhomes.
Purchased by the W.R. Grace Company in 1972 and by Coachmen Industries in 1976, Shasta soldiered on until 2004. The brand returned in 2008, offering a wide range of trailers as of 2023. Its vintage trailers, however, remain highly popular among enthusiasts, and this fully restored 1964 Astroflyte shows why.
Still fitted with Shasta's trademark wings on the upper rear panels, this Astroflyte looks like it recently left the assembly line thanks to a high-quality renovation in white and salmon pink. It also sports a few upgrades, including a diamond-plated storage box and rock guard. It's far from perfect upon closer inspection, but it looks the part for a trailer that's more than a half-century old.
The interior also had a complete restoration and a few upgrades that made it more practical. And the even better news is that despite all the changes, it still looks like a 1960s camper. There's a vintage-looking but new Frigidaire refrigerator mounted into the cupboard, while the kitchen area looks lovely thanks to a pair of green benches with floral motifs. The wooden cabinets appear to be original, though.
In addition to the fridge, the camper has a new AC unit, a microwave, and a sink with cold water. It also has a new electrical system with 12- and 110-volt operation. At the same time, the LED lighting was fitted in the original fixtures to keep things as close to the original layout as possible.
On the flip side, the cabover sleeping area was converted into a storage unit when the new AC was added. But this doesn't mean that the trailer lacks sleeping areas. Thanks to a back couch that converts into a full-size bed and a foldable dinette, this Astroflyte is roomy enough for four people overnight. And the good news is that the overhead bunk can be restored if the AC unit is removed and replaced by a mattress.
The trailer doesn't have a toilet, but that's the way it was designed. It's not an ideal setup if you like privacy, but it shouldn't be a significant turn-off when living off the grid for short periods. If this Shasta Astrflyte is the kind of camper you'd attach to your truck or SUV, it's being auctioned off as we speak. Bidding is at $8,100 with a couple of days to go, but the reserve hasn't been met.
