Mindblowingly Cheap DIY Transit Camper Van Proves That Craftsmanship Trumps Deep Pockets

Creating your dream DIY camper is a challenging feat. However, your odds of succeeding are drastically improved if you're a handy person with some technical expertise. One perfect example is the project I'd like to discuss today. This Ford Transit camper conversion was designed and built by an Aussie engineer - he kept the costs to a minimum without sacrificing comfort features.
What we have here is a 2014 Ford Transit 350 L with a high roof and long wheelbase, stripped to bare metal and equipped with everything needed for full-time living on the road. The owners are Marcel and Vendula, and this is the third van conversion they've carried out. You'll soon see how their former experience is reflected in the van's build.
The couple chose the ideal time to start their camper van build – they bought the Transit just before the pandemic began, and prices skyrocketed. They spent AUD 26,000 ($18,000) on the base vehicle, which at that time had 149,000 miles (almost 240,000 km).
What I love about this rig is that there isn't any dead space; everything is put to use. The couple carefully engineered every inch to maximize the available area while blending white walls with wooden elements, including a cedar ceiling, and creating a pleasant aesthetic. Furthermore, the interior was designed to accommodate Marcel, who is 6'3" (190.5 centimeters) tall.
You don't even have to enter the vehicle to notice the first neat space-saving solutions: a small drawer and a space for storing shoes. Once you step inside, you'll discover the bulkhead on your left, separating the driver's cabin from the rest of the interior. Here's where the couple added the first aesthetic touches to the interior, such as a small mirror, some plants, and door curtains. Above the door is a spacious cabinet where the couple stores all sorts of stuff.
The seating area is relatively tiny, with two bench seats. It's large enough to fit two people, but it does the job for Marcel and Vendula. They both work on their laptops, which they place on a slide-out table that extends from under the bed. If one of them feels like lounging, they can use the bench seat on the left side of the van, which covers part of the door.
Using the toilet isn't comfortable, but there was no space left to fit in a full bathroom - that also means there's no shower in the interior. Instead, the couple housed the toilet under the extension of the left bench seat. Underneath the other side cushion is where you'll find the entire electrical system. It comprises a 135 AH battery, a DC-to-DC charger, a 2000 W inverter, and a fuse box.
To devise more storage space, the owners came up with a simple and effective solution: cabinets integrated into the interior walls. That's also where they added the control systems for the heaters, pumps, and electronics, as well as USB ports and an AUX plug.
One of the couple's desires was to have a permanent bed they could rest in – given Marcel's height, he had to find a solution to maximize every inch so he could fit. And so, he installed a tiny, slim window and used simple, removable magnetic blinds to cover it – this way, it occupied as little space as possible and made room for his legs.
For proper ventilation, there are two double-glazed, pop-out windows, one on each side of the van, complete with blinds and blackout screens. Furthermore, a large fan was installed on the ceiling, which is especially useful for circulating air when cooking. However, a Scirocco fan with a brushless motor helped the couple withstand the fierce summer heat, especially when sleeping.
The last part of the van I'd like to present is the garage - I was stunned when the couple revealed the massive drawers they had at the rear of the vehicle. That's where they store some of their clothes, shoes, fishing rods, and other bulkier items.
There's also a large, heavy-duty slide-out deck that can be extended, which supports up to 170 kg (375 lbs.). All they have to do is add some chairs, take the food outside, and they're ready to enjoy a meal.
An excellent camper doesn't only have a nice interior – to fulfill its purpose of a full-time home, some changes must be made to its construction. In this regard, Marcel and Vendula equipped the Transit with BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, adding an extra inch of lift to the van. Furthermore, they fitted rear SuperSprings and SumoSprings, as well as front coil SumoSprings.
On top of the van, you'll discover a huge deck where the couple stores their longboards. It also integrates a few solar panels with a total power of 500 W.
Like in ordinary houses, the kitchen is the heart of the home. It features a sink with a cover that doubles as a chopping board, a small countertop with an extension, a 65-liter (17-gallon) fridge, an oven with a three-burner stove, and many drawers to store all they need to cook a nice meal.
Other storage spaces in this van take the form of overhead cabinets running along the ceiling from front to back. Even though the opening mechanisms are designed to remain closed while driving, it never hurts to be extra cautious, so the owners fitted bungee cords to make sure nothing falls out.
You'll also discover the shower in the garage – I know that showering outside is not for everybody. Still, the couple designed the space to offer privacy in more public places by attaching a shower curtain.
An excellent camper doesn't only have a nice interior – to fulfill its purpose of a full-time home, some changes must be made to its construction. In this regard, Marcel and Vendula equipped the Transit with BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, adding an extra inch of lift to the van. Furthermore, they fitted rear SuperSprings and SumoSprings, as well as front coil SumoSprings.
On top of the van, you'll discover a huge deck where the couple stores their longboards. It also integrates a few solar panels with a total power of 500 W.
Now that I've covered most of this van's crucial bits let me blow your mind. Marcel and Vendula spent a meager AUD 17,492 (almost $11,700) on this conversion – it's evident that so much passion and energy were invested into this rig, which is probably why it almost looks like the work of a professional van conversion company. This shows that with the proper preparation and knowledge, you can build your dream van without emptying your bank account.