This Deluxe Sprinter Camper Van Is a Beachgoer's Dream, Blends Style With Practicality

While I admire starting van life with a DIY build, it’s challenging to reach the same level of luxuriousness when you’re building a camper on your own. If budget is not an issue for you, I recommend seeking out shops specializing in conversions, as they can design and make your dream home on wheels, albeit on the pricier side. One such example is the Hugh JackVan from Sandy Vans.

21 photos Photo: Sandy Vans