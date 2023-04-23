This Deluxe Sprinter Camper Van Is a Beachgoer's Dream, Blends Style With Practicality

While I admire starting van life with a DIY build, it’s challenging to reach the same level of luxuriousness when you’re building a camper on your own. If budget is not an issue for you, I recommend seeking out shops specializing in conversions, as they can design and make your dream home on wheels, albeit on the pricier side. One such example is the Hugh JackVan from Sandy Vans.
Sandy Vans, a camper van conversion company based in San Diego, California, specializes in building premium Sprinter van conversions. I’ve already covered one of their vehicles here on autoevolution – that one was an ambulance conversion, one of the best I’ve ever seen. It showed that the company could do a great job even when dealing with other types of vehicles.
What we have here is a 2022 Mercedes Sprinter 140” with a 4x4 drivetrain, so you get plenty of interior space and powerful off-road capabilities right off the bat. But what’s truly impressive is how deluxe this van is and the myriad of features you’ll find, both inside and outside. It was designed as the ultimate rig for someone who wants to live on the road full-time, and it can easily tackle all four seasons.
Before I go into detail, let me tell you more about how much you can expect to pay for such a build. The Hugh JackVan has already sold for a hefty $164,000 (almost € 148,000). It’s up to you to decide if the price is worth it after I describe what you can find in this camper.
Luckily, we get to see every feature described by one of the builders, Steven from Sandy Vans. He said that this van’s floor plan is a culmination of the custom rigs he has done in the past. It’s a layout we often see in Sprinter vans, with the bedroom/seating space in the back and the kitchen toward the front. Every single detail was carefully engineered to maximize the available space. Without further ado, let’s get into it.
The galley kitchen is the first thing you’ll notice when entering the van. Straight ahead, you’ll find a bamboo countertop with many storage spaces underneath, such as a pantry, cabinets, and drawers. Toward the left side, there’s a two-burner stove with a small fridge underneath, big enough to find a few days’ worths of food. Right across, you’ll discover a sink with a cabinet beneath. Even though the water heater is housed there, plenty of storage space remains.
When cooking, you can open the window tight in front of you to make sure you’re not smoking the interior. You can also turn on the ceiling fan, and Steven says you’ll have no issues with air circulation.
Oh, by the way, the windows are awning-style, so you can open them on a rainy day without worrying that water will come inside. What’s more, all windows have shades and screens built-in, so you can rest assured that you can block out the light or any prying eyes from outside.
Neatly housed under one of the cushions is the electrical system, controlled by a Redarc RedVision system that supports Bluetooth connectivity. It features 200 Ah batteries and a 2000 W inverter, so you can power the rig for a few days when going off-grid. Other critical utilities include a diesel heater and a 20-gallon (almost 76-liter) freshwater tank.
One thing that might discourage you regarding this camper is that there’s no bathroom. Instead, a toilet can be fitted in one of the drawers, and the only shower is outdoors, leaving more room for storage and other features. Given that Sandy Vans is based in California and designs campers for local customers, it’s not a big surprise. This also makes it a perfect choice for beachgoers.
Let’s take a look at the van’s exterior. On its rear, you’ll discover a Starboard Rack, engineered and sold exclusively by Sandy Vans. It has multiple functions – it can serve as a ladder, integrate a massive storage box, hold a spare tire or bike racks, and more.
Opening the rear doors reveals two small spaces - one can be used for storage, while the other integrates the shower. Add a curtain hanging from the two doors, and you can enjoy a shower with some privacy. Furthermore, a huge drawer can be extended and used as a table.
All in all, this is a luxurious Sprinter van conversion with plenty of features that make full-time living a breeze. Even though it’s engineered to tackle all sorts of environments, you’ll probably feel most comfortable in it on a beach or somewhere with lots of warmth, especially considering the lack of a shower.
I’m really fond of the design the builders have chosen. It consists of white walls and lots of wood with different tones, blending perfectly with the vehicle’s grey paint. There’s also a small detail that makes this van even cooler. On the bamboo ceiling, you’ll notice LED strips that run from the front to the back. Their design hasn’t been chosen randomly. In fact, it relates to the van’s name, Hugh JackVan. As you probably know, the actor has played Wolverine, which inspired Steve to design the LED strips to resemble claw marks.
Moving on toward the rear, there’s a spacious seating area with two cushions and a swivel table in the middle. Like in many other camper conversions, transforming the area into a bedroom is easy. Just lower the table and rearrange the cushions – Steven explains it takes about one or two minutes to do this.
You’ll use the ladder on its side to get to the top of the van. The roof is where you’ll find a 175 W solar panel and a 5-feet (1.5-meter) deck with many attachment points.
