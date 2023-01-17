Adventurous Couple Converts Transit Van Into a Functional Camper for $20K

Isabelle and Antoine always loved to travel. They often visited new places during their twenties, but as years passed, they slipped into a dull routine. Since the appetite to travel showed no signs of slowing down and the idea of working full time was not really fulfilling, they decided that it was time for a major shift in their lives. So they quit their jobs in 2017, sold their house, and bought a van with the ultimate goal of converting it into a little home on wheels!
Although the Sprinter was a popular choice for vanlifers at the time, it was not cost-effective. Additionally, "Mercedes-Benz dealers can only be found in large cities. Therefore, having a mechanical issue would've cost a lot and put a halt to our travels," the two told autoevolution. So they went with a 2016 Ford Transit with a 148-inch wheelbase (376-centimeter) since it was a more affordable option. Plus, they could find Ford dealerships everywhere they went.
They spent approximately $20K on their rig, and they worked on it for around 1,000 hours. It was a complex project since they built it from scratch. But the result is extraordinary. Their van became a tiny home on wheels, complete with a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and plenty of storage. The interior is not super spacious since we're talking about a compact Transit van. However, it has everything they need to travel and camp comfortably.
camper. They can simply rotate the front seats whenever they want to relax. Isabelle and Antoine can turn the living room into a dining area by simply placing a table in front of the seats. The table can be used as a workspace as well. When they're not using it, they can store it away behind a small couch.
But that's not all. This area can be converted into a restroom as well since the couch actually hides away a composting toilet. There's also an exhaust system that keeps any unwanted odors vented outside the van.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessities. On the passenger side, you'll notice a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven and a round sink that has a cover, allowing them to use some extra countertop space. However, they're not worried about that since on the driver's side is a large wooden countertop. They love to cook inside the van, so the couple has plenty of room to prepare delicious meals.
Elsewhere, you'll see a small fridge and numerous upper cabinets that offer ample storage. There are some drawers as well that they can use for kitchen utensils and other necessary items. Next to the kitchen is the bedroom, which feels really spacious. It features a fixed bed that's about 40 inches (102 cm) from the floor that can comfortably sleep two adults.
But that's not all. Underneath the bed, the couple created a massive garage so they could carry their toys wherever they went. They have a slide-out tray that they use for their bikes. They can easily secure them onto the tray with locks. The garage is pretty deep, so they managed to include a slide-out storage rack too. That's where they keep tools and other camping items.
Isabelle and Antoine might not have a bathroom included in their little mobile habitat, but they have a hot shower at the rear. This nature shower works great when the weather is warm. They simply put the shower head on one of the doors and put up a curtain for privacy. But we're not done with the garage yet. The two added even more compartments for storage, as well as several baskets that they attached to the back of the doors. Elsewhere, you'll see a tire inflator and a mosquito screen that comes in handy during the summer.
camper van is capable of carrying a 25-gallon (95-liter) freshwater tank and a 7-gallon (26-liter) greywater one. Up on the roof, it features two 160-watt solar panels. This camper might not be that spacious, but it's their dream tiny home on wheels. Since they hit the road in 2017 in their self-built camper van, they traveled across the U.S. and found amazing spots in Canada.
Switching to the nomadic lifestyle offered them the opportunity to travel more and explore different places, but after four years of van life, they wanted to have some balance in their life too. So they decided to take a break and settle down (partially). They bought a new home, this time on land, and they also got another van: a Ford Transit. But this time, a 2021 model with AWD.
They started to work on it last year, and just like their previous van, they have big plans for it. Once they complete the conversion, they hope to travel for six months and then return home to spend the rest of the year in the comfort of their non-mobile house. Isabelle and Antoine will also document their journey and will include all the "products, materials, tools, build techniques and guides" on their website to help other people achieve their nomadic dreams as well.
