This VW Crafter-Based Camper Van Has a Coffee Corner and a Multi-Use Wet Room

Hazel was designed by Van Life Builds, a camper van conversion company based in the U.K. that specializes in transforming compact vehicles into luxurious tiny homes on wheels for those who want to get a taste of the van life. We've covered several camper vans from Van Life Builds in the past, and each one of them managed to surprise us. The team focuses on integrating all sorts of space-saving contraptions into their vehicles to turn them into practical mobile habitats.
But they're not just practical. The vans feature unique designs that truly make them stand out. Some of these models come with a roof terrace, while others hide a music studio inside. Hazel is also a special camper van. It is based on a 2015 Volkswagen Crafter with a 170-inch (432 cm) wheelbase, and it has a gorgeous interior filled with unique elements.
The first thing that you're going to notice once you open the sliding door is the living room, which comes with two large sofas that convert into a bed for two. There's also a unique removable table that resembles a tree trunk. This goes really well with the other rustic accents included in the van. In fact, the whole interior is a mix of rustic and modern, and it feels really homey.
The kitchen is positioned next to the living room, and it's equipped with all the necessities. It has a gorgeous live-edge countertop and a pull-out counter extension that increases the available space. Since it stretches in front of the door, the extension can also function as a table, allowing people to have dinner with a view. Additionally, it lifts up to reveal some space for your kitchen utensils.
But you don't have to worry about storage since the kitchen has numerous cabinets and drawers. And if those aren't enough, across is a seating area that features several upper cabinets as well. As for the appliances included, you can find a two-burner propane cooktop, a small refrigerator, and a round stainless steel sink that contrasts beautifully with the wooden countertop.
As I've already mentioned, on the opposite side is a seating area. It's the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee. That's because it actually comes with a coffee corner, which is essentially a space that has another dark-stained wooden countertop and a shelf. You have enough room for your coffee machine, a small tray, cups, and other accessories .
van. The wall is also curved, allowing people to stretch their legs and enjoy a little bit of extra room.
The bathroom includes a portable toilet tucked inside a cubbyhole, a shower, a full-length mirror, and a handmade wooden vessel sink. The team actually calls it "a multi-use wet room" since it can function as a drying room or a changing area as well. People can also use it to store away items that don't really have a place inside the van.
But keep in mind that Hazel also has a big garage, so you might not even need to use the wet room for storage. The rear doors open up to reveal a three-tier shelving unit and a section designed to fit your coats, tools, and outdoor equipment. And that's not all. You have enough room to store away two fold-up bikes on the bottom shelf. To make sure they stay in place, you can secure them with cords or straps that you attach to the tie-down points.
At the rear, you can find another hot shower. This one can be used when it's warm outside, and you're staying in remote locations. The garage is equipped with power sources and USB sockets as well. Up on the roof, the van has a 350-watt solar panel array, so you can live off the grid whenever you want.
Hazel is a great tiny home on wheels for a couple or a family of three. It doesn't feel suffocatingly cramped, and it combines modern conveniences with rustic accents. It might've taken the guys from Van Life Builds more than 720 hours to transform it into a lovely tiny home on wheels, but it was definitely worth it. The camper van is currently the subject of a giveaway organized by VannyCampers in partnership with Van Life Builds, which ends on February 7th. You can check out the clip attached down below to see what Hazel is all about.
But they're not just practical. The vans feature unique designs that truly make them stand out. Some of these models come with a roof terrace, while others hide a music studio inside. Hazel is also a special camper van. It is based on a 2015 Volkswagen Crafter with a 170-inch (432 cm) wheelbase, and it has a gorgeous interior filled with unique elements.
The first thing that you're going to notice once you open the sliding door is the living room, which comes with two large sofas that convert into a bed for two. There's also a unique removable table that resembles a tree trunk. This goes really well with the other rustic accents included in the van. In fact, the whole interior is a mix of rustic and modern, and it feels really homey.
The kitchen is positioned next to the living room, and it's equipped with all the necessities. It has a gorgeous live-edge countertop and a pull-out counter extension that increases the available space. Since it stretches in front of the door, the extension can also function as a table, allowing people to have dinner with a view. Additionally, it lifts up to reveal some space for your kitchen utensils.
But you don't have to worry about storage since the kitchen has numerous cabinets and drawers. And if those aren't enough, across is a seating area that features several upper cabinets as well. As for the appliances included, you can find a two-burner propane cooktop, a small refrigerator, and a round stainless steel sink that contrasts beautifully with the wooden countertop.
As I've already mentioned, on the opposite side is a seating area. It's the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee. That's because it actually comes with a coffee corner, which is essentially a space that has another dark-stained wooden countertop and a shelf. You have enough room for your coffee machine, a small tray, cups, and other accessories .
van. The wall is also curved, allowing people to stretch their legs and enjoy a little bit of extra room.
The bathroom includes a portable toilet tucked inside a cubbyhole, a shower, a full-length mirror, and a handmade wooden vessel sink. The team actually calls it "a multi-use wet room" since it can function as a drying room or a changing area as well. People can also use it to store away items that don't really have a place inside the van.
But keep in mind that Hazel also has a big garage, so you might not even need to use the wet room for storage. The rear doors open up to reveal a three-tier shelving unit and a section designed to fit your coats, tools, and outdoor equipment. And that's not all. You have enough room to store away two fold-up bikes on the bottom shelf. To make sure they stay in place, you can secure them with cords or straps that you attach to the tie-down points.
At the rear, you can find another hot shower. This one can be used when it's warm outside, and you're staying in remote locations. The garage is equipped with power sources and USB sockets as well. Up on the roof, the van has a 350-watt solar panel array, so you can live off the grid whenever you want.
Hazel is a great tiny home on wheels for a couple or a family of three. It doesn't feel suffocatingly cramped, and it combines modern conveniences with rustic accents. It might've taken the guys from Van Life Builds more than 720 hours to transform it into a lovely tiny home on wheels, but it was definitely worth it. The camper van is currently the subject of a giveaway organized by VannyCampers in partnership with Van Life Builds, which ends on February 7th. You can check out the clip attached down below to see what Hazel is all about.