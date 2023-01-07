This Bali-Inspired Camper Van Is an Exotic Holiday on Wheels With a Golf Course on Top

Such is the case with this Bali-inspired camper van, which came to be as a result of unexpected success. The people who own it, now have a company called Tiny Planet. Surprisingly, that started when they made their first camper van and posted it on YouTube. Somebody loved it, wanted one just like it, and that turned into a business.
This specific van serves as a mobile home for the couple, who wanted to live in it full-time and cruise between the shops they have opened since they started the business. Naturally, this means a lot of effort and attention to detail went into making it as close to perfect as humanly possible.
And that is obvious as soon as you climb inside the unassuming 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 170” WB 4x4. In contrast to the highly impressive interior, which we’ll get to shortly, the exterior is understated and almost stealthy.
So is the engine, a 3-liter V6 diesel for the base version, with a measly 188 hp (190 sp) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. While that sounds severely underpowered for such a large vehicle, it is sufficient, as a camper van is not meant to go fast.
The kitchen arrangement in the camper van boasts an astounding number of storage compartments, split between wall-mounted cabinets and the counters. The countertops covering them are made out of concrete, as the entire build draws inspiration from the couple’s vacation in Bali.
The counters also house a sink and an electric stovetop, as well as a dishwasher, which is a surprising level of amenities even for larger mobile homes. Through some clever design, opposite the kitchen workspace, there is the fridge, which is mounted on top of a pantry cabinet, making it easily accessible.
Past the pantry, there is the bed, which is lifted up a bit. While it is not a loft, it is the point of highest elevation inside the camper van. As that makes it slightly harder to get into, a wine rack mounted on heavy-duty wheels serves as a step.
Towards the front of this luxurious camper van, there is a swivel table that can serve both as an office space and a dining area. It can also fold, along with the bench to its left, to be converted into an impromptu guest bed, albeit slightly uncomfortable.
But that just goes to show that no matter how much thought you put into a build like this, compromises must be made to account for the limited space. Even the washer/dryer combo, common in such builds had to be scrapped. But that’s not too big of an inconvenience, as a quick stop next to a laundromat can solve the issue.
Another example of that is the corridor formed between the kitchen counter on one side and the pantry, fridge, and shower on the other side. It’s narrow and could become claustrophobic for some people. However, emphasis was placed on making things seem spacious. Ambient lighting, artificial plants, and an overall light color palette all contribute to making it feel cozy and homey as well as classy and luxurious.
Since I mentioned the shower, that is another great design idea. While it can look a bit cramped, the UV-looking light, along with the plants in the background can create a relaxing and refreshing experience. That rings especially true when you consider that a water-saving shower head allows the possibility of long showers, as it only consumes 0.4 gallons per minute.
The other cool feature of this van can be found outside, more specifically on top of it. And I’m not talking about the solar panels capable of generating 600Wh of power. That feature would be the golf course. Well, that might be an exaggeration, as it is just a place to put a tee and practice your swing using balls that dissolve in water. It might not sound like much, but it can be a really fun activity if you’re parked on a cliffside.
Getting to the technical aspects of the build, let’s talk about the heating and cooling situation, which has been paid a lot of attention to. A floor heating system combined with vents mounted underneath the kitchen counters can keep a comfy ambient temperature regardless of the exterior temperature. As the couple explains, one can even walk barefoot when it’s freezing outside.
It is clear that a lot of thought went into putting this build together and that no expenses were spared. Looking at the luxurious aesthetic, the seamless incorporation of the utilities, and the sheer number of features, this van is definitely a nice place to be in. Not only that, but one could quite comfortably live out of it, as the couple has been doing so for over three months.
