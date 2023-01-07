autoevolution
 
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Off-Grid Camper Van
For many people, motorhomes, camper vans, or mobile homes represent a way of life. A way of escaping the rat race and traveling unhindered. However, these tiny dwellings can sometimes become much more, giving someone the opportunity to live their dream.

This Bali-Inspired Camper Van Is an Exotic Holiday on Wheels With a Golf Course on Top

Home > News > Coverstory
Published: • By:
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bali-Inspired Camper Van
Such is the case with this Bali-inspired camper van, which came to be as a result of unexpected success. The people who own it, now have a company called Tiny Planet. Surprisingly, that started when they made their first camper van and posted it on YouTube. Somebody loved it, wanted one just like it, and that turned into a business.

This specific van serves as a mobile home for the couple, who wanted to live in it full-time and cruise between the shops they have opened since they started the business. Naturally, this means a lot of effort and attention to detail went into making it as close to perfect as humanly possible.

And that is obvious as soon as you climb inside the unassuming 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 170” WB 4x4. In contrast to the highly impressive interior, which we’ll get to shortly, the exterior is understated and almost stealthy.

So is the engine, a 3-liter V6 diesel for the base version, with a measly 188 hp (190 sp) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. While that sounds severely underpowered for such a large vehicle, it is sufficient, as a camper van is not meant to go fast.

Moving to the interesting part, the interior, we can say it is absolutely gorgeous, with nothing haphazardly thrown about. Everything is neatly organized, as it should be if you want to fit everything you would normally find in an apartment.

The kitchen arrangement in the camper van boasts an astounding number of storage compartments, split between wall-mounted cabinets and the counters. The countertops covering them are made out of concrete, as the entire build draws inspiration from the couple’s vacation in Bali.

The counters also house a sink and an electric stovetop, as well as a dishwasher, which is a surprising level of amenities even for larger mobile homes. Through some clever design, opposite the kitchen workspace, there is the fridge, which is mounted on top of a pantry cabinet, making it easily accessible.

Past the pantry, there is the bed, which is lifted up a bit. While it is not a loft, it is the point of highest elevation inside the camper van. As that makes it slightly harder to get into, a wine rack mounted on heavy-duty wheels serves as a step.

Beneath that bed, one can find a mountain bike garage by opening the rear doors. It is quite spacious and even has an outdoor showerhead for washing the dirt off of the bikes and other holiday toys one might have.

Towards the front of this luxurious camper van, there is a swivel table that can serve both as an office space and a dining area. It can also fold, along with the bench to its left, to be converted into an impromptu guest bed, albeit slightly uncomfortable.

But that just goes to show that no matter how much thought you put into a build like this, compromises must be made to account for the limited space. Even the washer/dryer combo, common in such builds had to be scrapped. But that’s not too big of an inconvenience, as a quick stop next to a laundromat can solve the issue.

Another example of that is the corridor formed between the kitchen counter on one side and the pantry, fridge, and shower on the other side. It’s narrow and could become claustrophobic for some people. However, emphasis was placed on making things seem spacious. Ambient lighting, artificial plants, and an overall light color palette all contribute to making it feel cozy and homey as well as classy and luxurious.

Speaking of the ambient lighting, it is split into four zones, including the shower and a gorgeous half arch over the dining table. The lights can not only be dimmed and brightened, but they can also change color to fit the mood of the people living inside this camper van.

Since I mentioned the shower, that is another great design idea. While it can look a bit cramped, the UV-looking light, along with the plants in the background can create a relaxing and refreshing experience. That rings especially true when you consider that a water-saving shower head allows the possibility of long showers, as it only consumes 0.4 gallons per minute.

The other cool feature of this van can be found outside, more specifically on top of it. And I’m not talking about the solar panels capable of generating 600Wh of power. That feature would be the golf course. Well, that might be an exaggeration, as it is just a place to put a tee and practice your swing using balls that dissolve in water. It might not sound like much, but it can be a really fun activity if you’re parked on a cliffside.

Getting to the technical aspects of the build, let’s talk about the heating and cooling situation, which has been paid a lot of attention to. A floor heating system combined with vents mounted underneath the kitchen counters can keep a comfy ambient temperature regardless of the exterior temperature. As the couple explains, one can even walk barefoot when it’s freezing outside.

Cooling is managed by an AC unit working on a 12V system. The bonus here is that it can not only keep the interior comfy, but it can do so efficiently. The couple explains how they kept it going for three days while camping in the desert using the 600Wh solar system along with a 900Ah battery.

It is clear that a lot of thought went into putting this build together and that no expenses were spared. Looking at the luxurious aesthetic, the seamless incorporation of the utilities, and the sheer number of features, this van is definitely a nice place to be in. Not only that, but one could quite comfortably live out of it, as the couple has been doing so for over three months.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
mobile home camper van motorhome RV off grid mercedes benz sprinter van life exotic
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories