This Couple Lives in a 1991 Toyota Dolphin and Travels Across the Americas

Sherry and Andres live full-time in a motorhome called La Chata alongside their three dogs. This motorhome is based on a 22-ft (6.7-m) 1991 Ford Dolphin chassis. It features a 3.0-liter V6 engine with 150 hp (152 ps), which is enough to get it moving.
At first, they only wanted to travel to Costa Rica and South America and go back home. But they soon realized that this was the life they wanted: traveling around South America and the U.S. and discovering new opportunities and cultures. And what better way to do so than to get yourself a camper van and live full-time in one? Sherry and Andres completely renovated the camper to fit all their needs. Including new paint, new furniture, and a few handmade drawings on the outside walls.
The exterior walls came covered in stickers, so they took all of them down and painted the vehicle white, with bright blue details around the windows and the bottom side. They also added a small side table on the side of the camper. Perfect for those sunny days when you want to enjoy a cold drink or something to eat while you’re sungazing.
Talking about the handmade drawings, one of them represents the exploration of the world alongside their van next to a beach and a mountain. The other one is their socials name, Buena Vida Route, meaning Good Life Route. There are a few storage spots on the outside of the van. Two small ones shelter the battery and the propane tank and a bigger one is placed at the rear side for all their tools and extras.
solar equipment is hidden underneath the refrigerator, such as a 2,000W inverter, a DC-to-DC charger, and a few switches and breakers. They are planning to add another freshwater tank since the one they have can sometimes be an annoyance due to its small capacity.
There is plenty of storage with the upper cupboards that have salvaged wood handles that got gathered from all the times they hiked. The kitchen is quite small and has only one small space for cooking, but for a camper van, it is more than enough.
More storage spaces were added with all the cabinets, one of them even hiding three 100W lithium-ion batteries for their solar system. Yes, this motorhome is also running off-grid, making it even more impressive. The backsplash is quite unusual, it is made of drying racks and painted in different wood colors, giving the impression of a rustic and cozy tiny home on wheels.
On the other side of the kitchen, the couple added a dinette/living area. It comes with a rollout pantry, a small table that can be folded down and expanded, and two bench seats. With the table folded down, this area can be used as a sleeping place for the guests. It is also more versatile. By taking down the bench cushions and adding them to the wood extension underneath, these seats can transform into chaise lounges.
The bedroom was placed right at the front side above the driver’s cabin. It was designed with a foam mattress and a curtain that separates this area from the rest of the van.
The couple did not mention the price of their camper van or how much they spent on renovating it. However, with a quick internet search, we can find this 1991 Toyota Dolphin for as low as $8,000 (€7,488), depending on all the customizations and upgrades it comes with.
If we think of how much a conventional house costs, or even a newer RV, I would say that this camper can be worth the money. With it being so old, a few problems could arise, such as parts that need to be changed, so before starting to travel, be sure that you are prepared if the vehicle will break down.
