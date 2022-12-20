DIY Camper Van Expands to the Outside With a Unique Slide-Out Bed

It’s amazing what people can do with compact spaces. This couple converted a Sprinter van into a lovely camper that features a variety of space-saving solutions. It even comes with a rear bed that’s mounted on two big drawer slides. This unique feature increases the available space, and it allows them to enjoy the outdoors right from the comfort of their bed.
River has loved the outdoors since he was a kid, and throughout the years, his desire to explore new places grew even stronger. Naturally, living life on the road was the next step for him since the nomadic lifestyle allowed him to nurture his passions. And since he shares similar passions with Jordan, he also introduced her to van life.
Now they’re traveling together in their cleverly converted Sprinter van. Ther Their DIY camper has a simple but cozy interior that comes complete with a kitchen, a living room, and a unique rear bedroom. There are numerous rustic elements included, so their rig is filled with rustic charm.
The kitchen is positioned at the front of the vehicle, and it has all the necessary appliances. You’ll see a three-burner propane cooktop, a small oven, and a sink with a faucet that swivels to the outside so it can function as an outdoor shower. They also have a chest-style fridge that keeps the food fresh. The kitchen doesn’t have generous countertops, but it does come with two counter extensions that provide extra space whenever they want to prep their meals.
This area has several compartments that they use to store away dry food, ingredients, and cookware. The back of the sliding door also features some tiny cubby holes. The van is actually filled with storage hacks. You’ll notice that the living room is super compact. Normally, there’s room for only two. That’s because the benches that they added in the living room go partially under the bed.
However, when they have friends over, they push the bed outside to enjoy a roomier RV. The bed, which can accommodate two adults, is installed on two big drawer slides. It’s a great space-saving solution that also allows the couple to enjoy the outdoors whenever they want.
Elsewhere, the bedroom features several upper cabinets that are usually filled with clothes. Above the bed is a map of North America that folds down to serve as an easel. Next to it, River added a Maxxair fan to keep heat and moisture out of the vehicle. Underneath the slide-out bed, they also have plenty of storage to put away tools, as well as outdoor equipment.
But that’s not all. Un on the roof, you’ll find a roof rack and a 300-watt solar panel array. Their rig includes a 22-gallon (83-liter) freshwater tank as well. Recently, River and Jordan offered a tour of their van to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. Check out the clip attached below to see what their DIY camper is all about.
